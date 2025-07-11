Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Meet Trump Ahead Of China Visit As Chipmaker Surpasses $4 Trillion Valuation

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump a day before his scheduled visit to China. This meeting holds significant importance, as Nvidia recently surpassed a $4 trillion valuation, making history as one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street.

Nvidia’s Huang Has Criticized Trump Over Export Restrictions

The topics of discussion between Huang and Trump have not been publicly announced. However, the meeting comes amid growing tensions between the US and China over tariffs. The ongoing trade war has significantly impacted the export of Nvidia’s AI chips to China.

Previously, Huang has called U.S. export controls a failure. He made this statement to the media during the Computex show in Taipei in May 2025.

He said, “The local companies are very, very talented and very determined, and the export control gave them the spirit, the energy, and the government support to accelerate their development. I think, all in all, the export control was a failure,” he added.

Financial Impact of Export Curbs on Nvidia

In the first quarter of this year, export limitations have had a significant financial impact on Nvidia. The company lost billions of dollars in sales as a consequence. Additionally, Nvidia has since removed China from its revenue and profit forecasts and expects further losses in sales for the second quarter.

