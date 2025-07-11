LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Uncategorized > Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Meet Trump Ahead Of China Visit As Chipmaker Surpasses $4 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Meet Trump Ahead Of China Visit As Chipmaker Surpasses $4 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump just before his visit to China, following Nvidia's historic $4 trillion market valuation. The meeting comes amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions, especially around AI chip exports. Huang has previously criticized U.S. export controls, calling them a failure for inadvertently boosting China's tech sector. Nvidia has already seen significant financial losses due to these restrictions and has removed China from its revenue forecasts for upcoming quarters.

Huang visit to china
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump a day before his scheduled visit to China. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 20:32:29 IST

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump a day before his scheduled visit to China. This meeting holds significant importance, as Nvidia recently surpassed a $4 trillion valuation, making history as one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street.

Nvidia’s Huang Has Criticized Trump Over Export Restrictions

The topics of discussion between Huang and Trump have not been publicly announced. However, the meeting comes amid growing tensions between the US and China over tariffs. The ongoing trade war has significantly impacted the export of Nvidia’s AI chips to China.

Previously, Huang has called U.S. export controls a failure. He made this statement to the media during the Computex show in Taipei in May 2025.

He said, “The local companies are very, very talented and very determined, and the export control gave them the spirit, the energy, and the government support to accelerate their development. I think, all in all, the export control was a failure,” he added.

Financial Impact of Export Curbs on Nvidia

In the first quarter of this year, export limitations have had a significant financial impact on Nvidia. The company lost billions of dollars in sales as a consequence. Additionally, Nvidia has since removed China from its revenue and profit forecasts and expects further losses in sales for the second quarter.

Also Read: Nvidia Becomes First Company To Hit $4 Trillion Valuation

Tags: aichinaChipmaker Nvidiadonal trumphome_hero_pos_9

More News

Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?