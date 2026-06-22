Peddi Box Office Collection Day 18: Ram Charan Film Crosses Rs 330 Crore Mark Worldwide With 44.6% Jump

The immensely talked-about sports action-drama Peddi featuring Mega Power Star Ram Charan is continuing to stand tall at the box-office. Showing immense stamina in the face of the ongoing theatrical innings, the movie has witnessed a significant jump during the third Sunday. As per the trade-tracking website Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 2.82 crore net in India on Day 18, reflecting an impressive 44.6% hike over Rs 1.95 crore netted on Saturday.

Thanks to the impressive pace shown during the weekend, the movie has crossed the Rs 330 crore mark internationally and made a massive gross of Rs 330.11 crore. Domestically, the movie has earned a net of Rs 234.27 crore and grossed Rs 277.26 crore. Internationally, the movie has garnered a stable gross of Rs 52.85 crore.

What Is Driving the Massive Sunday Jump for Ram Charan’s Peddi?

The significant increase during the weekend period is mainly attributed to good family crowds and hardcore fans in the region-specific markets. Released for a nationwide run of 1,763 shows on Sunday, the movie saw a remarkable rise in occupancy levels through the course of the day.

Starting out at 19.27% occupancy levels during morning shows, the movie experienced an upsurge to 44.09% in afternoon shows, while maintaining a good occupancy level of 39.36% in evening shows. The trend in the theaters clearly indicates that the mass-oriented nature and strong emotional touch infused into the movie by director Buchi Babu Sana is continuing to impress the regional crowd.

Which States Contributed the Most to Peddi’s Worldwide Box Office Total?

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to be the two key states responsible for making the movie a huge financial success. These Telugu states alone contributed to a colossal gross of Rs 2.75 crores on Sunday. Other neighbouring states have also contributed their bit to the third week’s performance of the movie, including Karnataka which has contributed a gross of Rs 25 lakhs, along with Tamil Nadu and North Indian circuits adding to another Rs 25 lakhs.

How Does Peddi’s Box Office Performance Compare to Its Massive Production Budget?

Peddi, produced on a huge scale by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Vriddhi Cinemas, is believed to have a huge budget of Rs 350 crore. Being placed in a rural environment of the 1980s, the movie is known to depend greatly on its huge star power, period sets, and premium crew including the award-winning original score by A.R. Rahman.

Despite the film’s impressive opening day of Rs 135.36 crore globally and the successful finish of the opening week with Rs 193.55 crore nett for India, the film started losing money after the first week when it collected Rs 34.45 crore nett.

Even despite receiving mixed critics’ opinions (the main problems included an overloaded duration and romantic plotline with Janhvi Kapoor), the current worldwide collection of Rs 330.11 crore proves the resilience of the film although it needs further recovery through theatrical and/or digital means to break even its large entry fees.

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