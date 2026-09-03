PIL in Supreme Court Seeking Stronger Action in Child Kidnapping Cases Across India

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking stronger action in cases of child kidnapping across India. The petition was filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. It asks the Centre and all state governments to take strict steps to protect children and ensure faster justice.

The petition has asked the government to create a common Standard Investigation Procedure (SIP) for child kidnapping cases. It said police often register only a missing-person report or make a general diary entry.

This can delay a proper criminal investigation. The petition wants an FIR to be registered immediately whenever a child is kidnapped. It also seeks the immediate start of the search for the missing child. The investigation should also be completed within a fixed time limit, according to the petition. The petition has proposed that child kidnapping cases should not be investigated by officers below the rank of ACP or SHO.

It said senior officers should supervise these cases to ensure proper and effective investigation. The petition also called for a real-time digital monitoring system to help police track missing children. It stressed the need for better coordination between states, digital investigation, forensic methods and specially trained police officers.

The petitioner has also sought special courts for cases related to child kidnapping. The petition wants these courts to complete trials within one year. The aim is to ensure that offenders are punished quickly. It also calls for strict action against money and property allegedly gained through kidnapping.

The petition seeks investigations into the accused persons’ assets. It has suggested using laws related to money laundering, benami property and black money where applicable. It also seeks the seizure of property earned through kidnapping.

The petition has further argued that sentences in such cases should run consecutively, where legally permitted, to create a stronger deterrent against such crimes. The petition said child kidnapping is often connected with serious crimes such as human trafficking, illegal adoption, forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced begging and child marriage.

It warned that delays in investigation can reduce the chances of safely recovering children. Such delays can also increase the risk of exploitation. The petition referred to several cases reported in June and July 2026.

These include an alleged gang involved in selling newborn babies in Delhi.

It also mentioned the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Mehrauli. Another case involved the alleged kidnapping of a one-month-old baby from her mother’s arms in Hyderabad. Cases linked to child trafficking in Rajasthan and Udaipur were also mentioned. The PIL seeks stronger coordination between authorities and faster investigations so that kidnapped children can be rescued quickly and those responsible can face timely justice