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Home > Uncategorized > Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

After his body was recovered, police took it into their custody and initiated a probe. Police are trying to establish the circumstances in which Gupta went missing during his train journey and determine the cause of his death.

Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as digital communications manager.
Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as digital communications manager.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 16:42 IST

Devpalik Gupta, the digital communications manager of the Jan Suraaj Party and who had gone missing during train journey to Patna, has been found dead. His body has reportedly been found from Jharkhand. The body was recovered from bushes in a wooded area near the railway tracks in Barwadag, close to Muri.
 
According to reports, Gupta was travelling from Ranchi to Patna aboard the Janshatabdi Express when he went missing under suspicious circumstances. A search was underway since he had gone.
 
Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party as digital communications manager. He was also a member of the 2018 batch of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
 
After his body was recovered, police took it into their custody and initiated a probe. Police are trying to establish the circumstances in which Gupta went missing during his train journey and determine the cause of his death.
 
According to Gautam Kumar, a friend and colleague of Gupta, the duo boarded the Janshatabdi Express at Ranchi railway station. About 10 minutes into the journey, Gupta said he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat but never returned. Kumar said he searched the pantry car and checked every coach on the train but could not find him, according to a report in PTI.
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Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

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Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

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Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

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Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

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