Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

Devpalik Gupta, the digital communications manager of the Jan Suraaj Party and who had gone missing during train journey to Patna, has been found dead. His body has reportedly been found from Jharkhand. The body was recovered from bushes in a wooded area near the railway tracks in Barwadag, close to Muri.

According to reports, Gupta was travelling from Ranchi to Patna aboard the Janshatabdi Express when he went missing under suspicious circumstances. A search was underway since he had gone.

Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party as digital communications manager. He was also a member of the 2018 batch of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.

After his body was recovered, police took it into their custody and initiated a probe. Police are trying to establish the circumstances in which Gupta went missing during his train journey and determine the cause of his death.