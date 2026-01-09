LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

The prices might bridge the financial gap between the PSL and the IPL, as the cost of both PSL teams is still lower than the combined salaries of the top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction.

Image credits :X
Image credits :X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 9, 2026 13:22:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) added two new teams on Thursday, increasing the total number of teams from six to eight.
A real estate consortium and a US-based aviation and healthcare group won the bids for the new T20 franchises for a combined total of $12.75 million (about INR 114 crore).
OZ Developers bought the Sialkot franchise for Rs 1.85 billion ($6.55 million or INR 58.38 crore). Meanwhile, the US-based FKS Group secured the Hyderabad franchise for Rs 1.75 billion ($6.2 million or INR 55.57 crore).

You Might Be Interested In

Shreyas and Pant’s combined salary is the same as Pakistan’s new franchise Price 

Interestingly, the price at which the Hyderabad team was sold is almost the same as the combined IPL salaries of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Together, they earn ₹53.75 crore, while the Hyderabad team was sold for ₹55.57 crore.
In fact, the total cost of the two new PSL teams is lower than the combined salary of the top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction, which amounts to ₹118 crore.

The top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction

1 Cameron Green Batter KK 25.20 cr (INR)

You Might Be Interested In

2 Matheesha Pathirana Bowler KKR 18.00 cr (INR)

3 Kartik Sharma Batter CSK  14.20 cr (INR)

4 Prashant Veer Allrounder CSK 14.20cr (INR)

5 Liam Livingstone Allrounder SRH  13.00cr (INR)

6 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler KKR  9.20(INR)

7 Josh Inglis Batter LSG 8.60(INR)

8 Auqib Nabi Allrounder DC 8.4(INR)0

9 Ravi Bishnoi Bowler RR  7.20(INR)

The new teams will expand the PSL to eight from 6 when the season begins on March 26.

Multan Sultans will be managed by the Pakistan Cricket Board this year. The team will be put up for sale after the PSL ends in April.
The former owner of Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen, had differences with the PSL management. He was allowed to bid for the two new teams, but he pulled out at the last moment from a group of 10 approved bidders at Thursday’s auction.

City of Sialkot is also back in Pakistan’s T20 leagues after the great regime of the previous team, Sialkot Stallions, who were the T20 giants in domestic T20 leagues worldwide.

Also read :

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CricketiplPSLrishabh pantshreyas iyer

RELATED News

Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year’s Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here’s How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

No PUCC, No Petrol: Delhi Makes Two GRAP-4 Bans Permanent Amid Pollution Crisis

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Demographic Debate Intensifies as Allegations Over Slum Regularisation Put MVA Under Scrutiny

The Chemistry of Love: Actors Who Make Romance Feel Real

Blood On Lips To Gymnastics On Streets: Iranian Women Lead Fierce Revolt Against Ayatollah Khamenei’s Oppressive Regime – Celebratory Videos, Pics Go Viral

Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

‘I Couldn’t Deliver Death’: Late-Night Rat Poison Order of Tamil Nadu Woman Raises Suicide Fears, Forcing Blinkit Rider to Step in- Here’s What Happend Next

Recharge Plan Price Hike: Telecom Service Providers Jio, VI Likely To Increase Tariffs by…

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy
PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy
PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy
PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

QUICK LINKS