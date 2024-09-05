Spy’ Beluga Whale Had Multiple Bullet Wounds, Allege Animal Organisations

Animal rights groups have claimed that the beluga whale found dead in a bay off Norway’s southwestern coast was probably killed by gunfire.

The whale, which had gained notoriety , in recent years due to rumors that it was a Russian spy, was identified by an unusual harness that led to speculations it had been trained by Russia.

The animal organizations Noah and One Whale had previously requested a criminal investigation and filed a complaint with Norwegian police.

The beluga, often referred to as the “spy” whale, was transported to a local branch of the Norwegian Veterinary Institute for an autopsy, with reports expected in three weeks, according to a spokesperson for the institute.

Regina Crosby Haug, head of One Whale, informed AFP that she had seen the body of Hvaldimir. “He had multiple bullet wounds around his body,” she reported.

After its discovery, the whale became a celebrity in Norway, leading to the establishment of One Whale to monitor its movements.

Siri Martinsen, director of Noah, reiterated the claim that the whale had been shot. “The injuries on the whale are alarming and suggest a possible criminal act – it is shocking,” she said.

Martinsen emphasized the importance of a swift police investigation due to the suspicion of criminal activity.

Marine Mind, another organization that tracked the whale, reported finding Hvaldimir’s body floating in the water on Saturday. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear.

“There was nothing immediately indicating the cause of death,” said director Sebastian Strand. “We observed markings, but it’s too early to determine their significance.”

The beluga whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir—a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, “hval,” and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first name—was first spotted off Norway’s far-northern Finnmark region in 2019. Norwegian marine biologists discovered a man-made harness with a mount for an action camera and the words “Equipment St. Petersburg” printed on the plastic clasps.

It is suspected that Hvaldimir may have escaped from an enclosure, and was trained by the Russian navy.