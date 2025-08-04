LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > SummerSlam Afterparty: Monday Night Raw Hits Barclays Center Tonight!

SummerSlam Afterparty: Monday Night Raw Hits Barclays Center Tonight!

SummerSlam 2025 is over, but the drama continues as Monday Night Raw hits Brooklyn's Barclays Center tonight. Seth Rollins celebrates his shocking title win, Cody Rhodes begins his reign, and rivalries erupt. Don’t miss WWE’s post-SummerSlam fallout live or streaming on Netflix!

Image Credit - X
Image Credit - X

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 4, 2025 21:23:43 IST

SummerSlam 2025 may be done and dusted, but the fallout is just heating up. Following Cody Rhodes’s epic win for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Seth Rollins’s jaw-dropping Money in the Bank cash-in, Monday Night Raw heads to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight for the first post-SummerSlam explosion of sparks and drama.

Champions Take Center Stage

Don’t miss Seth Rollins opening Raw as the new World Heavyweight Champion, fresh off a shocking cash-in victory over CM Punk. Expect fireworks as Rollins celebrates and Punk—and Gunther, who Rollins ambushed after his win—seek revenge.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes begins his reign as Undisputed Champion after defeating John Cena in a brutal Street Fight. With Cena’s legacy in question and Brock Lesnar’s surprise F‑5 lingering in the minds of fans, tonight’s address promises drama and tension.

New Rivalries and Rematch Teasers

Post-SummerSlam, Raw becomes the launchpad for fresh rivalries and rematch teasers. Expect fallout across multiple divisions—from Tiffany Stratton’s title defenses to upheaval in the tag team and women’s divisions. Brooklyn’s famously vocal crowd is sure to amplify every surprise or twist WWE throws their way.

Get Your Seats Before They’re Gone

Tickets are still available for tonight’s Raw at the Barclays Center—including premium ring-front options. If you can’t make it live, the show streams globally on Netflix.

Upcoming Raw Stops:

  • Quebec City, QC – Aug 11
  • Philadelphia, PA – Aug 18
  • Milwaukee, WI – Sept 8
  • Springfield, MA – Sept 15
  • Raleigh, NC – Sept 29
  • Dallas, TX – Oct 6
  • Sacramento, CA – Oct 20
  • Oklahoma City, OK – Nov 24

As the first Raw after SummerSlam’s two-night spectacle, tonight promises to deliver huge moments, massive returns, and the first sparks of new storylines. Miss it at your own peril—the next chapter in WWE’s biggest stories starts now.

