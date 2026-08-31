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Home > Uncategorized > Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

The case reportedly took place after Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper using the word 'Baba in the name of his shop. Following the dispute with Bajrang Dal members, an FIR was registered against Deepak in connection with the alleged confrontation.

The matter will now come up before the Supreme Court after four weeks for further consideration. (Picture: X)
The matter will now come up before the Supreme Court after four weeks for further consideration. (Picture: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 13:39 IST

The Supreme Court has stayed proceedings in an FIR registered against Uttarakhand Gym trainer who called himself as ‘Mohammad’ Deepak in connection with an alleged confrontation involving members of the Bajrang Dal in the state.

The case reportedly took place after Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper using the word ‘Baba in the name of his shop. Following the dispute with Bajrang Dal members, an FIR was registered against Deepak in connection with the alleged confrontation.

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Appearing for Deepak, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court that his client had gone to the spot to help the shopkeeper, who had also lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

Singhvi questioned the basis for initiating proceedings against Deepak, arguing that a person who had intervened to help someone in distress could not be subjected to such proceedings. He described Deepak as a ‘good Samaritan’ and questioned how such a person could face criminal proceedings merely for trying to assist the shopkeeper.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court issued notice in the matter, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, the court stayed further proceedings in the FIR as well as the operation of the impugned order passed by the High Court.

The matter will now come up before the Supreme Court after four weeks for further consideration.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that the offences alleged against Deepak carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years’ imprisonment. He also argued that in such circumstances, the safeguards and principles outlined by the Supreme Court in its landmark Arnesh Kumar judgment were applicable to the case, reported Live Law.

Singhvi also challenged the High Court’s direction preventing Deepak from sharing messages or videos related to the incident on social media platforms. He contended that rather than providing protection to the petitioner, the court had effectively imposed a “blanket gag order” restricting his right to speak about the matter.

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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak
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Supreme Court Stays FIR Against Uttarakhand’s Mohammad Deepak

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