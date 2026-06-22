Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: From Ghilli To Leo, Must-Watch Films From The Actor-Politician’s Career

Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: For over three decades, Thalapathy Vijay has remained one of Indian cinema’s most bankable and beloved stars. From romantic dramas and action thrillers to socially conscious entertainers, the actor has consistently reinvented himself while maintaining a devoted fan following. This birthday is particularly significant for Vijay. After announcing his political party, the actor has gradually shifted his focus toward public life, making every film from this phase of his career feel even more important. As fans celebrate the superstar’s special day, there is no better time to revisit the movies that defined his remarkable journey.

Here are some of the best Vijay films every fan should watch.

Why Is Ghilli Still Considered Vijay’s Career-Defining Film?

Released in 2004, Ghilli is often credited with transforming Vijay into a full-fledged mass superstar. Directed by Dharani, the film follows a kabaddi player who becomes entangled in a dangerous conflict while trying to protect a young woman from a ruthless gangster. The film combined action, comedy, romance and memorable music, creating a formula that resonated strongly with audiences.

Even two decades later, Ghilli remains one of the most celebrated commercial entertainers in Tamil cinema.

How Did Pokkiri Change Vijay’s Stardom?

If Ghilli established Vijay as a star, Pokkiri elevated him into a phenomenon. The 2007 action blockbuster featured Vijay as a fearless gangster with a secret identity. Packed with punch dialogues, stylish action sequences and chart-topping songs, the film became one of the biggest hits of its time.

The success of Pokkiri cemented Vijay’s image as a mass-action hero and expanded his reach beyond Tamil Nadu.

Which Vijay Film Reinvented His Career In The 2010s?

Many fans point to Thuppakki as the film that marked a new chapter in Vijay’s career. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the 2012 thriller followed an army officer who uncovers a sleeper-cell network in Mumbai. The film blended patriotism, suspense and commercial entertainment, earning widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. Its success paved the way for a series of modern Vijay blockbusters.

Another standout from this period is Kaththi (2014), where Vijay played dual roles and tackled issues related to farmer rights and corporate exploitation. The film demonstrated that mainstream entertainers could also address social concerns without losing their commercial appeal.

Why Did Mersal And Sarkar Become Cultural Phenomena?

By the late 2010s, Vijay was no longer just a movie star; he had become a cultural force. Mersal (2017) featured Vijay in multiple roles and sparked widespread discussion due to its social and political themes. The film became a massive box-office success and remains one of the actor’s most popular works.

A year later came Sarkar, a political drama that explored electoral corruption and citizen rights. Looking back, many fans see the film as an early glimpse into Vijay’s eventual political ambitions. Both movies strengthened his image as a star willing to engage with contemporary issues.

How Did Leo Become One Of Vijay’s Biggest Global Hits?

In recent years, Master and Leo have emerged as major milestones in Vijay’s career. Master (2021), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, paired Vijay with Vijay Sethupathi in one of the most anticipated face-offs in Tamil cinema. Released during a challenging period for theatres, the film played a crucial role in bringing audiences back to cinemas.

Then came Leo (2023), a high-octane action thriller that became one of the biggest Tamil releases of the decade. The film’s stylish presentation, intense action and Vijay’s commanding screen presence helped it become a global box-office success. For many younger viewers, Leo serves as the perfect introduction to the superstar’s filmography.

What Makes Vijay’s Legacy Unique?

Few actors have managed to sustain relevance across generations the way Vijay has. His career spans romantic dramas, family entertainers, social dramas and action spectacles. More importantly, he has built a connection with audiences that extends beyond cinema.

As Vijay prepares for a larger role in public life, his filmography serves as a reminder of how he became one of India’s most influential stars. Whether it is the energy of Ghilli, the swagger of Pokkiri, the message of Kaththi or the scale of Leo, each film captures a different chapter of a journey that continues to fascinate millions. And on his birthday, revisiting these classics is perhaps the best way to celebrate the man known simply as Thalapathy.