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Home > Uncategorized > WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Axar Patel Wicket Video: Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell pulled off a sensational relay catch to dismiss Axar Patel during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Christchurch. Mitchell Santner claimed his fourth wicket as India struggled in the 181-run chase. At the time of writing, India were 126/6 after 16 overs, needing 55 runs off 24 balls.

WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 16:01 IST

Axar Patel Wicket Video: Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell combined to pull off a stunning relay catch to dismiss Axar Patel during the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Mitchell Santner claimed his fourth wicket as India slipped to 70/5 while chasing 181 runs at Hagley Oval.

The spectacular effort came in the 11th over when Axar stepped out and lofted Santner’s delivery down the ground. Allen ran across from long-on, caught the ball and flicked it back into play before crossing the boundary, allowing Mitchell to complete the catch and leave India in further trouble.

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Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Combine For Stunning Catch

The moment came in the 11th over when Axar Patel stepped down the track against New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and lofted the ball straight down the ground. The shot appeared to be travelling over the boundary, but Finn Allen had other ideas.

Positioned at long-on, Allen ran across to complete the catch. Realising he was about to cross the boundary, the New Zealand fielder showed excellent awareness by flicking the ball back into play before going over the ropes. Daryl Mitchell, converging on the ball, completed the catch to send Axar back to the pavilion.

Axar departed for 11 off nine deliveries, including a six, handing Santner his fourth wicket of the innings. The dismissal left India reeling at 70/5 in 10.5 overs, with New Zealand firmly in control of the contest.

Mitchell Santner Runs Through India’s Batting

Santner continued to trouble the Indian batters, having already dismissed Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer before removing Axar. He later dismissed Naman Dhir for 31 off 17 balls, completing a four-wicket haul.

India were chasing New Zealand’s total of 180/5, built around Glenn Phillips’ 70 off 43 balls and Bevon Jacobs’ 58 off 46 deliveries.

At the time of writing, India were 126/6 after 16 overs, needing 55 runs from the remaining 24 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy was unbeaten on 14 off seven balls, while Tilak Varma was batting on 10 off nine deliveries. Santner had figures of 4/21 from four overs as New Zealand pushed for victory in the second T20I.

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WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell Pull Off Stunning Team Catch To Dismiss Axar Patel In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

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