Who Is Priya Agarwal Hebbar? Hindustan Zinc CEO, Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Daughter and Her Role in the Group Explained

Vedanta Resources Founder Anil Agarwal’s eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, passed away on Wednesday following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 49. His father said the tragedy occurred while Agnivesh was recuperating in a New York hospital after suffering injuries in a skiing accident.

Announcing the loss on the social media platform X, Anil Agarwal expressed profound grief, describing the day as the most painful moment of his life.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams,” Agrawal wrote.

Anil Agarwal is also the father of Hindustan Zinc CEO Priya Agarwal Hebbar, a prominent business leader within India’s mining and metals sector and a key member of the Vedanta Group’s next generation of leadership.

Who Is Priya Agarwal Hebbar?

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is an Indian business leader and philanthropist who serves as the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and a Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited.

She leads India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer. She has played a key role in advancing the company’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) agenda and advocating a more inclusive workplace, with women now accounting for nearly 25% of the firm’s workforce.

In 2024, she was also recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Priya Agarwal Hebbar Net Worth

Priya Agarwal Hebbar’s personal net worth has not been made public. However, her financial position is largely linked to her family’s substantial wealth and her senior leadership roles within the Vedanta Group.

As of January 8, 2026, her father, Anil Agarwal and his family are estimated to have a combined net worth of about $4.2 billion (roughly Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 36,600 crore).

As per Q4 2025 showed Priya Agarwal’s investments across 15 stocks were valued at more than Rs 2,133.6 crore (approximately $250 million).

Priya Agarwal Hebbar Role in Vedanta Group

Priya Agarwal Hebbar plays a key role in the Vedanta Group’s leadership, holding senior positions that shape strategy and governance across its major businesses.

She is a board member of the global natural resources conglomerate and has served as a director since May 2017.

Who Is Anil Agarwal?

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc, a global metals and mining conglomerate he established in 1976. The company began as a small cable manufacturing business and steadily expanded into one of the world’s major natural resources firms.

Vedanta was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. However, in October 2019, Agarwal took the company private. He controls Vedanta through Volcan Investments, a holding entity that owns a 100 per cent stake in the business.

