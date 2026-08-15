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Home > Uncategorized > Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Zaheer Khan could replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI chief selector, with the board reportedly considering changes amid scrutiny over recent selection decisions.

Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report. Photo X
Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:44 IST

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has reportedly emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s selection committee.

Agarkar’s three-year tenure as chief selector began in June 2023 and is set to end in September. While he was initially expected to continue in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup, his future has reportedly become uncertain amid growing scrutiny over the selection committee’s recent decisions.

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According to a report by The Telegraph, criticism intensified following the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future during India’s ODI series in England. Reports had claimed that the selectors had informed Rohit that the team management was looking beyond him for the 2027 World Cup, with the Lord’s ODI potentially being his final appearance for India.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently dismissed those reports, stating that no such decision had been taken and that Rohit would remain available for selection as long as he continued to be part of India’s plans.

Agarkar is now reportedly facing pressure from within the board, with India’s performances in the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka potentially playing a role in determining his future. The selection committee has also faced criticism over India’s recent struggles in Test cricket, including home-series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

If the BCCI decides to make a change, Zaheer is understood to be among the names being considered for the top selection post.

The 47-year-old brings significant experience from both international cricket and the IPL. A 92-Test veteran, Zaheer has been involved in player development during his association with the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. He has also contributed to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, giving him an understanding of the domestic talent pipeline and India’s wider player-development structure.

Former India batter VVS Laxman had also been linked with the position, but he is reportedly reluctant to take on the demanding role of chief selector. Instead, discussions have emerged around appointing Laxman as the BCCI’s ‘Director of Cricket’.

Such a position could allow Laxman to act as a bridge between the selection committee, the board and the Indian team, potentially giving the BCCI a more coordinated cricketing structure.

With Agarkar’s tenure nearing its conclusion, the coming weeks could therefore prove crucial in determining whether the BCCI opts for continuity or begins a new chapter with Zaheer or another candidate at the helm.

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Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report
Tags: 2027 ODI World CupAjit AgarkarAjit Agarkar replacementBCCI chief selectorBCCI Director of CricketBCCI selection committeeBCCI SelectorsIndia Cricket TeamIndian Cricketrohit sharmatest cricketvvs laxmanZaheer KhanZaheer Khan BCCI

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Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report
Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report
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