Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the fifth and last Budget of the present Modi government. As the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in 2019, along with assembly elections in key states it makes the Union Budget 2018 more significant for people across the country. Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament which started at 11 am in the morning.

As the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the last Budget of Narendra Modi’s government, everybody across the country is keenly waiting and expecting the relief from the Budget 2018. The Budget 2018 is the fifth Budget of the Modi government, as the Loksabha Elections are going to held in 2019, so people are expecting so much from the Budget 2018 and businessman, farmers, serviceman and other sector is expecting big relief from the Finance Minister. A few days ago Economic Survey 2018 was presented in the country. The Economic Survey presented by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday in Parliament had projected India’s GDP growth ranging between 7 to 7.5 % in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Budget 2018 becomes more significant as the assembly elections of five states are going to held in key states Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, mostly ruled by the BJP. There are a lot of expectations in agriculture as the sector is going through the tough time, farmers are ending up their life, debt relief is also not improving the situation of the sector. After the dent of Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the economy, traders and businessman are expecting relief from the Budget. The middle class is expecting the increase in the tax slab, as it constitutes the core voters of the BJP and going to a play a key role in the next Loksabha and assembly elections.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament. In 2017, the rail budget was proposed along with Union Budget that will continue this month too. The Union Budget was to be announced on February 1, 2018, from 11 am in the morning.

Union Budget 2018 is live streaming on Loksabha TV, Rajya Sabha Tv and is streaming on DD news channels. The Budget session of the Parliament has been commenced from From February 29 and will last up to February 29. At the start of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session the Parliament. After the break, the second phase of the Budget session will start from April 6. Standing committee of the Parliament is supposed to clear all the doubts related to Arun Jaitely Union Budget 2018 speech.

