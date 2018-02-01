Industry experts following government's proposal to increase health and education cess by 1% after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented Union Budget 2018, are of the view that the government is trying to shift the burden of funding its schemes on taxpayers. The government while presenting Union Budget 2018 on Thursday announced the National Health Scheme which will benefit around 50 crore citizens of the nation.

Following the increase in the health and education cess by 1%, many experts believe that the government is trying to shift the burden to fund its scheme on the taxpayers. The government while presenting Union Budget 2018 on Thursday announced the National Health Scheme which will benefit around 50 crore citizens of the nation as the government has proposed to fund up to Rs 5 lakh per family. Announcing the scheme, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the National Health Scheme will be world’s largest government-funded health scheme.

According to experts, after increasing the health and education cess, it will add approximately Rs 11,000 crore for the health and education schemes which were mentioned in the Union Budget 2018. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2018 on Thursday said that to secure the needs of education and health of BPL, rural families, he proposes to increase the cess by 1%. Presently, the government levies a 3% cess to fund primary education and the secondary and higher education but it has now been increased to 4% to support government-sponsored programmes in health and education.

However, hitting out at the government on Budget 2018, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter account and said, “4 years gone, still promising FARMERS a fair price. 4 years gone, FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets. 4 years gone, no JOBS for our YOUTH. Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.”

Meanwhile, apart from Rahul Gandhi, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while speaking on Budget 2018 said, “I did not hear any measure to boost exports, as the government has run out of ideas. FM has imposed additional custom duties to restrict imports. The PM’s speech at and the spirit of Davos has been forgotten within a few days. Farm sector stress will continue. Medical health care is a big jumla. Nothing in the budget to boost private No tax relief to the average taxpayer. Is the FM serious?”