Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting Union Budget 2018 on Wednesday announced that people wearing Hawai Chappal will also be able to use Hawai Jahaj. In an attempt to boost and develop the aviation sector, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government while presenting its last full budget said that the Airports Authority of India currently has 124 airports which will be expanded by 5 times.

As the Union Budget 2018 is being presented by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the government on Wednesday announced while aspiring a major move to promote and develop the aviation ministry said that the Airports Authority of India currently has 124 airports which will be expanded by 5 times. The government mentioned that it aims at having 1 billion trips a year. Announcing the budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads will be covered for usage by civilians. “People wearing Hawai Chappal will also be able to use Hawai Jahaj.”

Mentioning that the government proposes to expand India’s airport capacity from what it is now to more than 5 times, a scheme under which unserved airports and helipads will be connected is known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam naagrik). Earlier in the day while beginning his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “We are the seventh largest economy in the world. India will grow at 7% next year. This year’s Budget will focus on farmer issues. Indian economy has performed very well since our government took over in may 2014.”

#WATCH Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 (Source:Lok Sabha TV) https://t.co/7TV5bIrAEH — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2018

“Our government has worked sincerely for various reforms without keeping the political angle in mind. My government is committed to the welfare of the fares. Agriculture is an enterprise and encouraging farmers to earn more,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley added.

One of the biggest announcement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was the inclusion of the National Health Scheme. Introducing the health scheme, Arun Jaitley said that the National Health Scheme will cover 5o crore people of the country (approximately) 10 crore families where the government will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.