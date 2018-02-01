While applauding the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Mission, Arun Jaitley announced that the government will construct two crore toilets in the span of next two years, to address the issue of open excretion in the rural areas of the countries. The Union Budget 2018-19 has come up with a number of schemes to empower the rural areas of India.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced the government will construct two crore toilets in the span of next two years, especially in the rural areas of the country while presenting the Union Budget 2018-19. While applauding the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Arun Jaitley said that the mission is already flying strong as the government has built around six crore toilets across the country. As the Union Budget focuses on the farmers, the government has announced a number of schemes for empowering the rural areas.

Arun Jaitley announced that the government will construct 2 crore toilets in the span of next two years to demolish the issue of open excretion in the rural areas. While presenting the Union Budget for 2018-19, Arun Jaitley also promised to spend around Rs 16,000 crore to provide electricity in the rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana. The government has also announced higher MSP for farmers along the launch of operation green to boost productivity. The government has also announced that it will provide free electricity to around 4 crore homes in rural areas.

In the Union Budget 2018-19, the government has proposed a number of schemes to fight air pollution which has become a cause for major concern in Delhi. Special schemes will be implemented to support Haryana, Punjab, UP and Delhi NCT to address this and subsidise machinery for management of crop residue. Under the National Health Protection Scheme, 10 crore poor and vulnerable families with 50 crore beneficiaries will benefit by up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.