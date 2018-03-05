The budget session of the Parliament is all set to resume on Monday. The ruling BJP and the Opposition are all set with their ammunition to defeat the other to prove their stronghold in the budget session. With the issues like PNB fraus scam case, the opposition has come together against the Narendra Modi-led government who's been proving their spark in various states.

The second part of the budget session is all set to begin today. After making it big in the three northeastern states, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set with its ammunition to hit at the Opposition aggressively. Not only the ruling BJP, even the Opposition has formed a team against the government to make the budget session a bit stormy. While the Opposition is set to raise the issues regarding Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud scam case, the BJP is set to hit the Congress hard by highlighting the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case. The government will seek the completion of the budgetary process by keeping the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill on the top of government’s legislative agenda.

The parties in the opposition, including the Congress and The Left parties, are seeking to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the PNB fraud case involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who have fled the country since their suspicion. Parties like Congress, The Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Samajwadi Party have united against the ruling BJP. After making it big across the country, various parties are coming together to play safe as the effect of BJP has hit hard various states, say experts. Senior opposition leaders will meet on Monday morning to set the floor strategy.

According to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, he will remain absent from the budget session for the first week as he was going to spend Holi weekend with his grandmother who lives in Italy. The opposition is most likely to raise the issues of Rafale fighter deal and the alleged paper leak in the SSC Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) examination. On the other hand, BJP will try to get a thumbs up on the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and Triple Talaq bill in the parliamentary session.

