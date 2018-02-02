Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP parliamentarians to go among the public and promote the Union Budget 2018 as pro-people. PM urged the BJP MP's to work as a bridge between the people and the government. By calling it a historical budget which embodies the mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, PM asked the party MP's to reach out to the last man in the que with the pro-poor, pro-farmer and pro-youth aspects of the budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the BJP MPs to go among the people, especially in their constituencies, to publicise the “pro-people” aspects of the Union Budget and urged them to work as a bridge between the people and the government. “This budget is a historical document which embodies the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. This NDA government not only talks about social justice but also implements it,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar quoted Modi as having said at a special meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party.

He was briefing the reporters after the meeting held at the parliament annexe building. BJP President Amit Shah lauded Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for presenting the budget, which he termed historical. Ananth Kumar also said: “The Prime Minister asked the party MPs to reach out to the last man in the queue with the pro-poor, pro-farmer and pro-youth aspects of the budget. “The MPs should campaign so that benefits of the budget reach the common man. The MPs should work as a bridge between the common man and the government.”

Jaitley spoke at length in the meet about the aspects of the budget, saying it would pave ways for employment for the poor. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel briefed the Members of Parliament about the issues likely to be discussed in the Parliament in the coming days while Railways Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the country’s achievements at Davos summit.