Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented Union Budget 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government for not doing enough for farmers, youth and job growth in the nation. Budget 2018 was the last full budget of PM Modi's government before 2019 General Elections.

After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the Union Budget 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government once again hit out at the NDA regime on issues concerning farmers’ problems, employment, and job growth. Hitting out at the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter account and said, “4 years gone, still promising FARMERS a fair price. 4 years gone, FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets. 4 years gone, no JOBS for our YOUTH. Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.”

Being the chief of the principal opposition party, criticism from Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2018 is quite obvious but analysing the budget on its first day of the announcement and judging it would be a wise thing. Meanwhile, apart from Rahul Gandhi, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while speaking on Budget 2018 said, “I did not hear any measure to boost exports, as the government has run out of ideas. FM has imposed additional custom duties to restrict imports. The PM’s speech at and the spirit of Davos has been forgotten within a few days. Farm sector stress will continue. Medical health care is a big jumla. Nothing in the budget to boost private No tax relief to the average taxpayer. Is the FM serious?”

Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.#Budget2018 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

Meanwhile, hitting out at PM Modi led government after Budget 2018, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “There was nothing new at all. It’s not a people friendly budget. FM said nothing about unemployment. Medium & Small scale sectors are still suffering. It’s a shame that has introduced only 1% education cess.”