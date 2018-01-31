Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the fifth and last Budget of the present Modi government. As the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in 2019, along with assembly elections in key states it makes the Union Budget 2018 more significant for people across the country. The Union Budget 2018 will be presented in Parliament on February 1 and will start at 11AM. People can watch the Budget Live on TV as well as online through the webcast on YouTube and Loksabha TV.

As the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the last Budget of Narendra Modi’s government, everybody across the country is keenly waiting and expecting the relief from the Budget 2018. The Budget 2018 is the fifth Budget of the Modi government, as the Loksabha Elections are going to held in 2019, so people are expecting so much from the Budget 2018 and businessman, farmers, serviceman and other sector is expecting big relief from the Finance Minister. A few days ago Economic Survey 2018 was presented in the country. The Economic Survey presented by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday in Parliament had projected India’s GDP growth ranging between 7 to 7.5 % in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Budget 2018 becomes more significant as the assembly elections of five states are going to held in key states Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, mostly ruled by the BJP. There are a lot of expectations in agriculture as the sector is going through the tough time, farmers are ending up their life, debt relief is also not improving the situation of the sector. After the dent of Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the economy, traders and businessman are expecting relief from the Budget. The middle class is expecting the increase in the tax slab, as it constitutes the core voters of the BJP and going to a play a key role in the next Loksabha and assembly elections.

When the Union Budget 2018 will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley:

The Union Budget 2018 will be presented by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on the February 1, Thursday. The Budget speech will start at 11 am in the morning. As last year, the Rail Budget 2018 will be presented along with Union Budget.

Where and How to watch online live streaming and TV coverage:

Every year the people across the country keenly wait for Union Budget and stick to their TV sets as the speech of the Finance Minister starts, but along with TV in the digital age, many people also watch Budget 2018 online. People can watch the Budget on Loksabha TV, RajyaSabha TV and Union Budget 2018 will also be aired on DD news Channels. Apart from there TV channels, people can watch webcast online.

The Budget session of the Parliament has been commenced from From February 29 and will last up to February 29. At the start of the session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session the Parliament. After the break, the second phase of the Budget session will start from April 6. Standing committee of the Parliament is supposed to clear all the doubts related to Arun Jaitely Union Budget 2018 speech.