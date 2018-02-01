Since Arun Jaitley became the first ever to announce the budget in Hindi, he already became the hot favourite of the internet. Now, since the internet lets you grab the news at earliest, it also opens up a plethora of reactions which sometimes take no other second in transforming into a meme. In several posts, people also mocked the problems faced by Arun Jaitley while announcing the budget in Hindi. Union Budget 2018-19 is the fifth and the last by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party before Lok Sabha Elections.

In today’s world, the quickest form of getting the information from around the world is the internet. Now, since the internet lets you grab the news at earliest, it also opens up a plethora of reactions which sometimes take no other second in transforming into a meme. Today, on February 1, Union Finance Minister announced the Budget 2018-19, the fifth and the last by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 Elections. This time, apart from just laying out a new vision, Arun Jaitley grabbed headlines for being the first finance minister ever to present the Union Budget 2018-19 in two languages. FM Arun Jaitley announced the new budget in Hinglish (English as well as in Hindi).

While all the eyes were searching for the benefits that they have incurred from the Budget 2018-19, some on the social media had fun on the way Arun Jaitley announced the budget. In several posts, people also mocked the problems faced by Arun Jaitley while announcing the budget in Hindi. Hailing the efforts by the BJP government, Arun Jaitley stated that his government have allocated 1200 crore for health wellness at Rs 5 lakh per family per year for 10 crore poor families in India. Jaitley also highlighted that it was world’s largest government-funded program.

While announcing the union budget 2018-19, Finance Minister also said that by 2022, every block with more than 50% scheduled tribe population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have ‘Ekalavya’ school’ at par with Navodaya Vidayalas. Hinting at the fulfilment of PM Modi’s dreams for India, Jaitley said that BJP has constructed 6 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, our aim is to build 2 crore more toilets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted towards Arun Jaitley becoming the first ever Finance Minister to announce the Union Budget in Hindi.

