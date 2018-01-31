Ahead of the Union Budget 2018-2019, businessmen, industrialists and common peoples, all are keeping a close watch on what the government will bring in its pandora's box when it will present the Budget 2018-2019. One of the most important parts of the budget for people is government's planning for managing income tax and tax rebates. Therefore just a day ahead of the Budget 2018, take a look at your budget over the years as we mint the data on tax and taxpayers of the past few years.

Budget over the years

2009-2010

Male taxpayers: Rs. 1.6 lakh

Female taxpayers: Rs. 1.9 lakh

Senior citizens: Rs. 2.4 lakh

10% surcharge removed

2010-2011

Tax slabs changed

10% deductable upto Rs 5 lakh

20% deductable upto Rs 8 lakh

30% deductable over Rs 8 lakh

2011-2012

Exemption limit raised

Male taxpayers: Rs. 1.8 lakh

Female taxpayers: Rs. 1.9 lakh

Senior citizens: Rs. 2.5 lakh

2013-2014

Tax rebate of Rs 2,000 for income upto Rs 5 lakh

10% surcharge levied on income above Rs 1 crore

2014-2015

Exemption limit raised

General: Rs 2.5 lakh

Senior citizen: Rs 3 lakh

Very senior citizen: Rs 5 lakh

2015-2016

Surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore hiked to 12%

Wealth tax removed

Medical deduction hiked to Rs 25,000

2016-2017

Surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore hiked to 15%

Tax rebate of Rs 5,000 for income upto Rs 5 lakh

2017-2018

10% surcharge on income above Rs 50 lakh

Home loan deduction capped at Rs 2 lakh