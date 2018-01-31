Just a day before when the government will place the Union Budget 2018-2019, industries, businessmen, common people and entrepreneurs are keeping their fingers crossed and discussing with what surprises the PM Modi-led government will present the budget. For a democratic country like India, the budget is an important development every year as its only after this, companies decide their annual policies and set their year goals. For common people, one of the most important aspects of the union budget is the distribution of income tax and how well the government is planning to give rebates to the common people.
Saving tax is everybody’s concern, especially for the people who are salaried and have less space or options to save their tax, therefore, its the common people who expect tax rebates from the government in the Union Budget. In the past couple of budget, the government has raised the benchmark to set the lower limit in relation to peoples’ annual income. By doing so, many people who earlier used to fall into the bracket of income tax had got a big relief. However, people expectations from the government this year are no less as once again millions of them would be eyeing what the finance ministry has it for them this time. While people await Union Budget 2018-2019, here’s a look at the budget over the years in terms of tax, income taxpayers.
Budget over the years
2009-2010
Male taxpayers: Rs. 1.6 lakh
Female taxpayers: Rs. 1.9 lakh
Senior citizens: Rs. 2.4 lakh
10% surcharge removed
2010-2011
Tax slabs changed
10% deductable upto Rs 5 lakh
20% deductable upto Rs 8 lakh
30% deductable over Rs 8 lakh
2011-2012
Exemption limit raised
Male taxpayers: Rs. 1.8 lakh
Female taxpayers: Rs. 1.9 lakh
Senior citizens: Rs. 2.5 lakh
2013-2014
Tax rebate of Rs 2,000 for income upto Rs 5 lakh
10% surcharge levied on income above Rs 1 crore
2014-2015
Exemption limit raised
General: Rs 2.5 lakh
Senior citizen: Rs 3 lakh
Very senior citizen: Rs 5 lakh
2015-2016
Surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore hiked to 12%
Wealth tax removed
Medical deduction hiked to Rs 25,000
2016-2017
Surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore hiked to 15%
Tax rebate of Rs 5,000 for income upto Rs 5 lakh
2017-2018
10% surcharge on income above Rs 50 lakh
Home loan deduction capped at Rs 2 lakh