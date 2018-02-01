Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the Union Budget 2018 and said his government has worked sincerely for various reforms without keeping the political angle in mind. He said BJP government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and encouraged them to earn more.

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has arrived at Parliament to present the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections. The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today. This year’s budget is expected to focus on farmers, the rural poor and small businesses and will include Railways Budget also. This is the first Budget by NDA government after economic reforms like Goods and Services Tax (GST). The government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament, according to which the GDP growth averaged 7.3% for the period between 2014-15 to 2017-18.

Union Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Here are the highlights of the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections.

11.50 am: 76% of loan accounts are of women and more than 50% belong to SC, ST and OBC. Target of Rs 3 lakh crore for lending under PM Mudra Yojna. 12% of wages to be contributed from govt side towards EPF. Women’s EPF contribution reduced to 8% for first 3 years of employment. no changes in employer contribution: FM Jaitley

11.48 am: Technology will be the biggest driver in improving quality of education. We propose to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board, says FM Arun Jaitley.

11. 47 am: 115 aspiration districts identified taking various indices of development into consideration, quality of life to be improved in these districts. 16,713 crore allocation for Namami Gange Scheme. Mass formalization of MSME sector is happening after demonetisation and GST: FM Arun Jaitley

11.46 am: FM Arun Jaitley announces comprehensive healthcare scheme with maternal and child services, free essential drugs and diagnostics. He allocates Rs 12 crore for this flagship programme, Rs 600 crore nutritional support to TB patients and one govt medical college for every 3 parliamentary constituencies by upgrading 24 district-level colleges.

11.44 am: We have allocated Rs 1200 crore allocated for health wellness centres, Rs 5 lakh per family per year for 10 crore poor families, the world’s largest govt funded program. The government has also allocated 24 new govt medical colleges and hospitals.

11.30 am: Govt plans to construct 2 crore more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission and increase the target of providing free LPG connections to 8 crore poor women, says Arun Jaitley. He said govt will launch ‘Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education by 2022.

11.27 am: Proposed to raise institutional credit for agriculture to Rs 11 Lakh crore for 2018-19, says Aru Jaitley. Propose launch of a restructure national bamboo mission with Rs 1, 290 and Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated to fisheries and animal husbandry sector.

11.17 am: Air Pollution in Delhi NCR is a cause for concern, special scheme will be implemented to support governments of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Delhi NCR to address it and subsidize machinery for management of crop residue: Arun Jaitley

11.15 am: “Our government has worked sincerely for various reforms without keeping the political angle in mind. My government is committed to the welfare of the fares. Agriculture is an enterprise and encouraging farmers to earn more, says Jaitley.

11. 14 am: More than 86% of our farmers are small and marginal. We will develop and upgrade rural Haats into Grameen agricultural markets. Our focus is also on productive and gainful on farm and non-farm employment for farmers and landless families: Arun Jaitley

11.12 am: Indian economy and society have shown remarkable resilience and is on course to achieve high growth of 8 %, says Arun Jaitley. Budget 2018 will also work with states to provide more resources to improve quality of education, he adds.

11.07 am: Arun Jaitley begins his speech, says we are the seventh largest economy in the world. The Finance Minister believes India will grow at 7% next year. This year’s Budget will focus on farmer issues. Indian economy has performed very well since our government took over in may 2014.

10.48 am: PM Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan have arrived at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2018. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will shortly start his speech.

10.21 am: Cabinet meeting begins inside Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2018. Meanwhile, copies of annual Budget are being checked by security inside Parliament premises.

10.15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the Parliament to present the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections. This year’s Budget is going to important and will focus on farmers, job creations and small businesses.

9.55 am: Arun Jaitley meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Parliament.

9.40 am: Union Budget papers arrive in Parliament. The budget will be presented at 11 am by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

8. 21 am: Visuals from outside Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s residence in Delhi. He will be presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Parliament today.