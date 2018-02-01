With just moments left for the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Union Budget 2018, all eyes are on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government to witness the econmic roadmap for the current year. What will be the areas where the budget 2018 will have an impact and how the industry reacts once its finally placed in the parliament. So ahead of the Budget 2018, take a look at some areas where the budget could make an impact.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may present the Union Budget 2018 anytime from now giving the nation an idea of government’s planning to take this country forward. Industry players, Businessmen, common people are will be eyeing what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has for them in its pandora’s box in its final full budget. With General Election 2019 on the cards, as well as assembly elections in several states, even the political pundits are finding it hard to predict whether the Union Budget 2018 will be economic one, populist one or a political one. But given the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many economic experts and political analyst have been of the opinion that Budget 2018 will focus more on reforming the rural sector to give it a push as according to many reports, it is seriously lagging behind especially if compared to other industries. So at a time when there are just moments left for the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Budget 2018, let’s take a look at some areas where the Budget will make an impact.

Union Budget 2018: A look at some areas where the Budget 2018 could make an impact