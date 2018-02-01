After the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the last Union Budget of the current Modi's government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has applauded the Budget 2018, calls it a focussed Budget on the youth, poor and women. But his political rival and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh hits out at government and calls it a pro-rich Budget. Adityanath also praised the Budget for proposing free electricity connections to the poor and eight crore cooking-gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the Union Budget 2018-19 as being “focussed on the youth, poor and women” while Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav slammed it. Addressing a hurriedly called press conference, the Chief Minister said the Budget proposals were in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s vision to provide houses to all by 2022 and to double the income of farmers when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day. He said it provided for setting up eight of the 24 new medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves special praise.

Adityanath also praised the Budget for proposing free electricity connections to the poor and eight crore cooking-gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme. “The budget is one which will take the economy forward, has a new vision for India’s infrastructure and ensure comprehensive progress and prosperity for villages” he added. His predecessor and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said it reflected the bias of the ruling BJP towards the rich. The budget is a big disappointment for the poor, farmers and the middle class, the SP leader added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018 focusing on Industry, Businessmen, common people are will be eyeing what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has for them in its pandora’s box in its final full budget. With General Election 2019 on the cards, as well as assembly elections in several states, even the political pundits are finding it hard to predict whether the Union Budget 2018 will be an economic one, populist one or a political one.

But given the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many economic experts and political analyst have been of the opinion that Budget 2018 will focus more on reforming the rural sector to give it a push as according to many reports, it is seriously lagging behind especially if compared to other industries. So at a time when there are just moments left for the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Budget 2018, let’s take a look at some areas where the Budget will make an impact.