As the Budget 2018-19 is said to be the last budget by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 Elections, the government is said to be leaving no-stone-unturned in making sure that they deliver what people expect, mostly. In an all-party meet called-in before the beginning of the Budget sessions 208-19, BJP’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister had stated that the party is taking all the suggestions by the opposition ‘sincerely’. Carrying on the newly found tradition, apart from presenting the Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a few transformative steps for the Indian Railways.

Carrying on the newly found tradition, apart from presenting the Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a few transformative steps for the Indian Railways. Commenting on what the Budget 2019 withholds for the railways, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that every section of people will benefit from the Rail Budget 2018. Piyush Goyal was quoted saying that the prime focus of the Rail Budget 2018 would be focussing on good governance and development.

As per reports, Union Budget 2018 will be giving out a budgetary support of Rs 65,000 to the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways’ budgetary slab has been increased by Rs 10,000 cr from Rs 55,000 cr earlier. The Rail Budget 2018-19 is likely to pave the road for the future of Indian Railways. It has been said that Piyush Goyal’s prime focus under the Union Budget 2018-19 is the modernisation and the complete automations of signalling level-up the safety of the passengers commuting through the railways.

If the reports are to be believed, in Rail Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may announce that Indian Railways is targeting an operating ratio of 93%. It has also been noted that Rashtriya Rail Sanrakshya Kosh (RRSK) will give Indian Railways Rs 20,000 crore in Financial Year 2019. As per primary reports, the Rail Budget 2018 will aim at laying of more rail lines also the conversion to broad gauge. Experts suggest that Indian Railways is likely to go ‘tech way’ which is said to be a game-changer for the future of Railways in India.