US Election Result Explained: What Trump’s Second Term Means For Big Tech

The results of the US election caused a significant rise in the stock price of Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence chip company, and Bitcoin, indicating how certain parts of the tech world might benefit from a potential Trump presidency.

The results of the US election caused a significant rise in the stock price of Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence chip company, and Bitcoin, indicating how certain parts of the tech world might benefit from a potential Trump presidency. Shares in Tesla, led by Elon Musk, surged nearly 15%, reflecting market optimism regarding the future under Trump’s influence. Trump had previously referred to Musk as a “super genius,” a remark that likely contributed to the surge in Tesla’s stock.

Future of Social Media After US Election Results

For those who use tech products but don’t own shares, the question arises about whether they are willing to engage on platforms like X, Musk’s social media network, particularly as Musk may play a significant role in Trump’s administration. Trump has suggested Musk could help reform the federal government to improve efficiency and performance, which could grant him considerable power over government agencies regulating tech firms like his own.

Musk’s platform, X, has been criticized for spreading misinformation, a concern that became especially prominent during the election. While some argue that content moderation has gone too far, Musk’s close association with Trump could indicate a more lenient approach to misinformation. Industry experts suggest that the focus will likely be on reducing restrictions and amplifying content, rather than deleting it, potentially resulting in more unregulated speech on social media.

Trump’s Complex Relationship with Big Tech

Trump’s stance on tech monopolies has shifted throughout his career. Initially, as a populist, he pursued actions against large tech firms, including the Justice Department’s investigation into Google for anti-competitive behavior. However, his relationship with tech leaders like Musk has grown closer in recent years. As president, Trump may face challenges in balancing his populist approach with the realities of his ties to Silicon Valley.

Trump’s administration will likely continue to grapple with anti-monopoly cases against major tech companies, such as the ongoing investigations into Google, Meta, and others. Some expect the Federal Trade Commission’s anti-monopoly chair, Lina Khan, to be removed from her post. Yet, his vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, has supported parts of Khan’s anti-monopoly stance, signaling potential internal conflict on how to handle tech industry regulation.

US Election Results, National Security, and Global Influence

Trump sees the tech giants as essential for maintaining US global power, especially as AI becomes a critical aspect of national security. He has praised Google’s influence and questioned whether breaking it up would be beneficial. His administration’s policies on AI, tech mergers, and trade could significantly impact the industry. Trump’s stance on China—especially in limiting its access to advanced AI microchips—could also shape the tech landscape, affecting both the US and its geopolitical rivals.

Trump’s plans regarding electric vehicles (EVs) could further benefit Musk’s Tesla, particularly if incentives for other EV manufacturers are reduced or altered. Trade tariffs on Chinese-made EVs could boost Tesla’s position in the market. Meanwhile, Trump’s evolving views on cryptocurrency could lead to less stringent regulations, with companies like Coinbase and MicroStrategy seeing significant stock price increases in anticipation of more favorable policies under his leadership.

Read More: US Election Explained: Why Young Men Voted For Donald Trump?