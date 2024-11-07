US Election Result Explained: Why Kamala Harris Lost?

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign faced unexpected setbacks, struggling to win over voters despite initial momentum. Her alignment with President Biden’s policies and difficulty defining her own vision ultimately hindered her path to victory.

Nearly a month before Election Day, Kamala Harris appeared on ABC’s The View, aiming to introduce herself to Americans and emphasize her vision for the country. However, her response to a question about potential differences from President Joe Biden quickly became a point of controversy. When asked what she would have done differently, Harris responded, “Not a thing comes to mind.” This statement soon featured prominently in Republican attack ads, highlighting her struggle to distinguish her candidacy from the incumbent administration.

Public Concession and Internal Reflections

Following her election loss to Donald Trump, Harris publicly conceded late Wednesday, urging her supporters not to lose hope. However, the aftermath of the defeat led to introspection within her campaign, as her team considered what might have gone wrong. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon shared the sentiment of many aides, expressing in an email that the loss was “unfathomably painful” and would take considerable time to process.

Kamala Harris Faced Difficulties in Distancing from Biden’s Administration

As vice president, Harris faced significant challenges in distancing herself from Biden’s unpopularity, which had been consistently reflected in low approval ratings throughout his term. After Biden exited the race following a poor debate performance, Harris took the lead, but her association with the administration’s policies remained a persistent hurdle. Although she launched a campaign promoting a “new generation of leadership” and focused on women’s rights and economic issues, Harris struggled to counter the prevailing anti-Biden sentiment among voters.

Economic and Immigration Concerns Among Voters

Harris faced an electorate concerned about economic challenges and immigration. According to AP VoteCast data, 3 in 10 voters believed their family’s financial situation was worsening, while nine out of ten were worried about the cost of groceries. Immigration was also a growing issue, with 40% of voters supporting deportation of undocumented immigrants—a notable increase from previous years. Despite efforts to separate her platform from Biden’s, Harris found it difficult to define her own policies clearly, often skirting around contentious issues rather than directly addressing them.

Kamala Harris Struggled to Rebuild Key Democratic Support

The Harris campaign aimed to reassemble the coalition that had propelled Biden to victory in 2020, including Black, Latino, and young voters. However, exit polls indicated that Harris underperformed in each of these demographics, with notable losses among Latino and Black voters and a smaller margin of support from women than anticipated. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that the Democratic Party’s support from working-class voters had declined due to its defense of the status quo, which frustrated those seeking change.

Focus on Trump Proved Ineffective

Harris initially tried to frame the race as a referendum on Trump rather than Biden, leaning into her prosecutorial background to critique the former president’s record. However, as Election Day approached, she pivoted back to emphasize Trump’s potential threat, describing him as “unhinged and unstable.” Yet, according to Republican pollster Frank Luntz, Harris’s emphasis on attacking Trump overshadowed her own vision, leaving voters unclear on her plans for the future. Luntz argued that this focus backfired, as voters wanted more clarity on Harris’s agenda rather than further critiques of Trump.

Read More: Why Trump Could Be The Most Powerful US President