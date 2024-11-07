Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Trump Could Be The Most Powerful US President

A decisive victory for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris has rekindled intense debates on the extent of presidential power. With a return to the White House on the horizon, Trump seems poised to reshape the executive office with minimal checks on his authority.

Why Trump Could Be The Most Powerful US President

Donald Trump, president-elect after a sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, has reignited discussions about presidential power. He has long expressed an expansive view of executive authority, believing that presidents wield near-absolute power. With few political or legal constraints in his way, Trump’s return to the White House in January may usher in an administration with significantly fewer checks on its influence. During his first term, Trump had already begun dismantling traditional guardrails, and his legal maneuvers since have only emboldened his approach to authority.

Shaping a Presidency Free of Constraints

Trump’s assertive leadership style may now face even less resistance within his party. Over the years, he has effectively silenced opposition within the GOP, marginalizing those who challenge his “Make America Great Again” ideology. As Republicans aim to maintain a majority in the House—having already regained the Senate—they are poised to support Trump’s agenda with minimal dissent. No other president has assumed office with such a supportive Supreme Court ruling favoring presidential immunity, a legal shield that stems from Trump’s past legal battles and that he is likely to interpret expansively.

Trump Claiming Democratic Legitimacy for Sweeping Authority

Trump’s reelection was bolstered by increased support across multiple demographic groups, allowing him to claim a broad mandate for his agenda. Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger observed that Trump’s voter base seems to endorse his approach to wielding power without limits. After securing the Electoral College majority, and potentially the popular vote, Trump considers this a resounding mandate to pursue his policy goals unfettered. At his Mar-a-Lago victory event, Trump framed this endorsement as a public mandate for a presidency free from traditional restraints.

Trump Circumventing Legal and Constitutional Constraints

In his first term, Trump faced two impeachments and frequent legal challenges, none of which curtailed his executive ambitions. Republican lawmakers’ unwillingness to convict him in the Senate, and their recent electoral success, suggest limited internal resistance from Congress. With loyal allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warning against dissent, Trump’s approach to executive power will likely meet little resistance from his own party. His reelection may also shield him from ongoing investigations and prosecutions, as federal legal cases face limitations when involving sitting presidents.

Influences from Foreign Authoritarians and Historic Context

Trump has drawn inspiration from foreign leaders who have maintained strong authoritarian rule, such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. In previous speeches, Trump praised these figures’ centralization of power, asserting that strength in leadership is essential. His perception of executive power was previously encapsulated in his 2019 assertion, “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” While conventional interpretations of Article II do not imply unrestrained authority, Trump’s perspective has set a tone for his presidency.

The Role of Resistance in Preserving Democratic Norms

Despite these shifts, checks on Trump’s power remain possible through congressional oversight and the judiciary. A Democratic-controlled House would provide a counterweight, though it currently appears unlikely. Courts could also challenge his immigration policies and other executive actions, though Trump-appointed judges and a conservative Supreme Court may align with his agenda. Legal scholars, like Corey Brettschneider, caution that the concentration of power Trump envisions threatens democratic norms. Brettschneider highlights historical instances of citizens and political institutions rallying against overreaching leaders, which, he argues, may be needed to safeguard American democracy in the future.

Read More: 4B Movement Explained: The Feminist Movement Gaining Ground After Trump’s Win

Filed under

Kamala Harris Trump Trump wins US ELECTION Us election latest news US election results us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox