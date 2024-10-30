Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Endorse Kamala Harris: Don’t Trust Most Politicians

He also criticized efforts to reject election results, calling them fundamentally “un-American” and stating that his experiences traveling and speaking globally have reinforced his belief in America’s role as a “shining city on a hill.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Endorse Kamala Harris: Don’t Trust Most Politicians

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on social media Wednesday, emphasizing his commitment to the country over party lines. “I’ll always be an American before a Republican,” Schwarzenegger stated, explaining his decision to vote for Harris and Tim Walz this election.

Known for his career in bodybuilding and Hollywood before entering politics, Schwarzenegger has been openly critical of former President Donald Trump for years, as he previously shared in a 2018 interview. This marks only his second endorsement in a presidential race, following his support for former Ohio Governor John Kasich in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala Harris

Despite typically avoiding endorsements, Schwarzenegger acknowledged that people look to him for his perspective as a public figure and former GOP governor. “I’m not shy about my opinions, but I dislike politics and distrust most politicians,” he wrote, adding that his time as governor taught him to focus on policy over partisan battles.

As governor, Schwarzenegger championed climate action, founding the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and backing the Global Warming Solutions Act. Reflecting on his approach, he wrote, “Real policy work means collaborating with the other side, not belittling them to win votes.”

He also criticized efforts to reject election results, calling them fundamentally “un-American” and stating that his experiences traveling and speaking globally have reinforced his belief in America’s role as a “shining city on a hill.” Critiquing Trump, he described divisive tactics as “unpatriotic.”

“Trump Will Only Continue To Divide”

In a 2023 interview, Schwarzenegger expressed reservations about another Biden-Trump matchup, urging for “new blood” in leadership. While admitting he currently feels disillusioned with both major parties, Schwarzenegger concluded that Harris is the candidate he trusts to honor his vote.

“Trump will only continue to divide and provoke anger,” he wrote, calling it reason enough to publicly share his choice.

ALSO READ: Russian Court Fines Google For $2.5 Decillion Which Is More Than Earth’s Wealth- Here’s Why!

Filed under

Arnold Schwarzenegger donald trump Kamala Harris Latest world news Trending news US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

Entertainment

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox