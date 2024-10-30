Arnold Schwarzenegger Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Endorse Kamala Harris: Don’t Trust Most Politicians

He also criticized efforts to reject election results, calling them fundamentally “un-American” and stating that his experiences traveling and speaking globally have reinforced his belief in America’s role as a “shining city on a hill.”

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on social media Wednesday, emphasizing his commitment to the country over party lines. “I’ll always be an American before a Republican,” Schwarzenegger stated, explaining his decision to vote for Harris and Tim Walz this election.

Known for his career in bodybuilding and Hollywood before entering politics, Schwarzenegger has been openly critical of former President Donald Trump for years, as he previously shared in a 2018 interview. This marks only his second endorsement in a presidential race, following his support for former Ohio Governor John Kasich in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Endorses Kamala Harris

Despite typically avoiding endorsements, Schwarzenegger acknowledged that people look to him for his perspective as a public figure and former GOP governor. “I’m not shy about my opinions, but I dislike politics and distrust most politicians,” he wrote, adding that his time as governor taught him to focus on policy over partisan battles.

As governor, Schwarzenegger championed climate action, founding the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and backing the Global Warming Solutions Act. Reflecting on his approach, he wrote, “Real policy work means collaborating with the other side, not belittling them to win votes.”

He also criticized efforts to reject election results, calling them fundamentally “un-American” and stating that his experiences traveling and speaking globally have reinforced his belief in America’s role as a “shining city on a hill.” Critiquing Trump, he described divisive tactics as “unpatriotic.”

“Trump Will Only Continue To Divide”

In a 2023 interview, Schwarzenegger expressed reservations about another Biden-Trump matchup, urging for “new blood” in leadership. While admitting he currently feels disillusioned with both major parties, Schwarzenegger concluded that Harris is the candidate he trusts to honor his vote.

“Trump will only continue to divide and provoke anger,” he wrote, calling it reason enough to publicly share his choice.

