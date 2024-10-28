At Trump Rally, US Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Calls Puerto Rico A ‘Floating Island Of Garbage’, People Don’t Find It Funny Enough

At former President Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, one of the speakers, sparked controversy by making remarks targeting Puerto Rico, prompting backlash from Democrats and the Harris campaign.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, known as “Kill Tony,” performed before Trump took the stage. During his set, he mentioned that there was a “floating island of garbage” in the ocean and added, in what appeared to be a reference to Puerto Rico, that it might be called Puerto Rico, drawing mixed reactions from the audience.

A comment on Latinos

Hinchcliffe also commented on Latinos, saying they are particularly enthusiastic about having children, implying they don’t practice family planning, comparing it to how immigrants come to the U.S.

In response, Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez clarified that Hinchcliffe’s “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

The comments, especially those about Puerto Rico, drew immediate criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), a Puerto Rican, shared his frustration on the platform X, comparing Hinchcliffe’s comments to “racist garbage” and suggesting Latinos should keep in mind Trump’s willingness to promote such statements.

Tony Hinchcliffe called out by Harris campaign

Harris campaign aides pointed out that Hinchcliffe’s remarks came at the same time Vice President Harris was in Philadelphia, discussing her plans to support Puerto Rico, including improvements to its electrical grid, while speaking at a Puerto Rican restaurant.

Other Democrats highlighted Pennsylvania’s significant Puerto Rican population, noting its importance as a key battleground state. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official and vocal critic of the former president, underscored this on X, noting the presence of nearly half a million Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania whose votes could influence the election.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who is running for reelection, condemned the comedian’s comments as “not funny” and inaccurate, expressing admiration for Puerto Ricans and encouraging others to visit the island. Scott assured his continued support for Puerto Ricans, both in Florida and on the island.

