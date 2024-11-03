Barack Obama Joins Kamala Harris Campaign Rally in Milwaukee Ahead of Election Day

The Harris campaign has focused intensely on Milwaukee, a city that has historically leaned heavily Democratic.

With Election Day just around the corner, former President Barack Obama made a pivotal appearance in Milwaukee on Sunday to rally support for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rally, part of the Harris-Walz ticket’s final push in Wisconsin, took place on the last day of early voting in a state critical to the election outcome.

Obama, known for his charismatic speeches and connection with voters, began his address by acknowledging local sports loyalties, a strategic nod that was met with cheers. “We’re doing this rally a little early because we have to wrap up before the Packers-Lions start,” said Obama, playfully referencing Wisconsin’s cherished Green Bay Packers.

He added with a grin, “Cheeseheads don’t worry, I’m not trying to compete against that. And the Bears are also playing!” The crowd responded with lighthearted boos, displaying their rivalry with Chicago’s NFL team.

The rally was a carefully timed event, coinciding with the closing of early voting in Wisconsin and following recent visits by both Harris and former President Donald Trump.

On Friday night, Harris and Trump held rallies within 7 miles of each other in Milwaukee County, underscoring the region’s pivotal role in the election. Hilario Deleon, chair of the county’s Republican Party, emphasized the stakes, saying, “The road to the White House runs directly through Milwaukee County.”

The Harris campaign has focused intensely on Milwaukee, a city that has historically leaned heavily Democratic. Democrats are counting on strong turnout in the state’s largest county to secure victory in Wisconsin, a swing state that went to Trump in 2016 but was reclaimed by President Joe Biden in 2020.

The rally’s crowd, energized by Obama’s presence, waved campaign signs that read “YES SHE CAN,” a rare acknowledgment of Harris’s potential to become the country’s first female president.

During his speech, Obama stressed the importance of the upcoming election, painting it as a crossroads for the nation. He spoke passionately about the need for unity and progress, invoking the values that propelled him to two terms in the White House. “This election is about more than just policies and platforms. It’s about who we are as a nation and who we want to be,” Obama said.

The former president’s visit served to rally the Democratic base and spur last-minute voter participation. The Harris-Walz campaign hopes that such efforts, paired with the momentum generated by early voting, will tip the scales in their favor on Election Day.

Wisconsin has proven itself to be one of the most fiercely contested battlegrounds in recent election cycles. The importance of voter turnout cannot be overstated, especially in Milwaukee, where high engagement could make the difference between a Democratic win or loss.

