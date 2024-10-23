Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Detroit Rally: Viral Moment

Former President Barack Obama surprised attendees at a campaign rally in Detroit by rapping the opening lines of Eminem’s iconic hit “Lose Yourself.” The rally, held in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, took place in Eminem’s hometown and featured both the rap superstar and Obama, each using the moment to encourage voter participation and criticize former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Eminem Urges Detroit to Vote

Before Obama took the stage, Eminem addressed the crowd, urging them to use their voice in the upcoming election. The Detroit-born rapper delivered a passionate appeal: “It’s important to use your voice, I’m encouraging everyone to get out and vote, please,” he said. Highlighting the significance of free expression, he added, “I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution for what they say. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

Eminem’s speech underscored the broader theme of the rally: the defense of democratic rights and the importance of civic engagement. His presence brought local star power to an already energetic event.

Obama’s Surprise Performance

Following Eminem’s remarks, Obama took the stage and began his speech by admitting he felt some pressure after following the rap icon. “I gotta say, I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama joked. He then thrilled the crowd by rapping the opening lines of Eminem’s Lose Yourself: “I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting …”

The unexpected performance was met with cheers and laughter, as Obama played off his role in the rally and gave a nod to one of Detroit’s most famous cultural exports. “Love me some Eminem,” Obama added, humorously suggesting he had expected Eminem to perform and that he would just make a guest appearance.

A Fan of Music and a Sharp Critic of Trump

Known for his love of music, Obama often shares his favorite songs on social media, with selections that span both contemporary hits and classic tracks. His 2024 summer playlist included artists like Beyoncé, Tyla, and Rema, along with timeless tracks from Nick Drake and The Supremes. This long-standing connection to music made his Detroit appearance all the more fitting, especially alongside Eminem.

Obama soon transitioned into a more serious tone, launching a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s actions during the 2020 election. He recalled Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, which sparked protests and intimidation at polling centers, including in Michigan. “Because Donald Trump was willing to spread lies about voter fraud in Michigan, protesters came down, banged on the windows, shouting, ‘Let us in. Stop the count,’” Obama told the crowd. He described how poll workers faced intimidation, all because “Donald Trump couldn’t accept losing.”

Obama didn’t mince words when questioning Trump’s fitness for office. “You’d be worried if Grandpa was acting like this,” he said, pointing to Trump’s erratic behavior. “But this is coming from someone who wants unchecked power.”

A Direct Contrast Between Trump and Harris

Obama also took aim at a recent publicity stunt by Trump, where the former president posed as an employee in a McDonald’s kitchen and drive-thru that was closed to the public. In stark contrast, Obama highlighted Harris’ genuine experience working at McDonald’s during her college years. “She did not pretend to work at McDonald’s when it was closed,” Obama quipped, drawing a clear line between Harris’ authenticity and Trump’s theatrics.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, also present at the rally, echoed Obama’s sentiments. He called Trump’s McDonald’s appearance a form of “cosplaying,” criticizing the stunt as nothing more than “fake orders for fake customers.” Walz also condemned Trump’s threats to use military force against his critics, emphasizing the importance of free speech. “He’s talking about sending the military against people who don’t support him. He’s naming names,” Walz said.

Rallying Support for Kamala Harris

The Detroit rally was not only a showcase of star power but a pointed reminder of what’s at stake in the 2024 election. Obama’s appearance, alongside Eminem’s endorsement of Harris, was part of a broader push to energize voters and reinforce the need to protect democratic freedoms. The event served as a moment to draw a clear contrast between Harris’ values and Trump’s leadership style, setting the stage for the heated campaign to come.