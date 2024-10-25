Beyoncé To Power Harris in Texas; Trump Courts Rogan’s Fans On Campaign Stop

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are veering from the swing-state circuit to campaign in Texas, traditionally a stronghold for Republican presidential candidates, just days before Election Day.

Both Trump and Harris share similar objectives as they arrive in Texas: they aim to leverage high-profile entertainers to amplify their messages and focus on their opponents’ vulnerabilities to resonate with voters nationwide.

In Houston, Harris plans a rally centered on abortion rights, a move aimed at highlighting an issue Democrats consider essential to winning over independent and suburban female voters across the U.S. This rally is set in the hometown of pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Conversely, Trump will make a stop in Austin to record an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, hoping to appeal to younger male voters—a core audience of the popular podcast. Trump will also use the Texas visit to address the border crisis, spotlighting the increase in migrant crossings as a critique of Harris’s stance on this pressing issue. Afterward, Trump heads to Michigan for a rally as early voting expands in that crucial battleground state.

Trump on Joe Rogan podcast

Trump’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s highly-rated podcast marks an effort by both candidates to connect with voters less engaged with political news and sway late undecided voters. Although Trump’s episode will be recorded Friday, its release date remains uncertain.

While Harris had also explored a potential interview with Rogan, her spokesperson Ian Sams mentioned on MSNBC that scheduling challenges prevented it, but noted Harris’s openness to reaching voters through varied media formats. Instead, Harris will appear on Friday with another popular podcaster, Brené Brown.

Beyoncé to power Harris

The rally in Houston will be capped with a guest appearance by Beyoncé, whose influence could provide a significant boost in turnout among Black and younger voters. Harris’s campaign has drawn substantial celebrity support, including a recent event in Georgia where Bruce Springsteen performed alongside figures like Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, and Samuel L. Jackson.

However, the core focus of the Houston event will be Texas’s near-total abortion ban. Harris has consistently criticized Trump for appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn federal abortion protections, calling the ensuing restrictive laws nationwide “Trump abortion bans.” She’s highlighted cases of women suffering or even dying after being denied reproductive care under such restrictions.

Trump to rally in Michigan

Later on Friday, Trump is slated to rally in Traverse City, Michigan, where he’s emphasized his populist economic stance favoring domestic manufacturing through tax cuts and tariffs. He has specifically targeted auto industry workers, advocating tax incentives for buying U.S.-made vehicles and proposing substantial tariffs on imported goods. Despite warnings from economists that tariffs could lead to higher prices and dampen economic growth, Trump’s proposals have resonated with some in Michigan’s workforce.

While the United Auto Workers have endorsed Harris, Trump has gained ground among rank-and-file union members, a potentially pivotal voting group. Michigan, alongside Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, forms the Democratic “Blue Wall”—a set of states critical for a Harris win.

Elon Musk contributes additional $56 million to support Trump

New disclosures from the Federal Election Commission indicate that Elon Musk contributed an additional $56 million to support Trump and Republican campaigns, raising his total donations for these efforts to at least $132 million. Musk’s super PAC, America PAC, is focused on maximizing Republican voter turnout in swing states and other key districts.

In terms of fundraising, Trump and the Republican Party reported raising $111 million in early October, with $216 million cash on hand. Harris and the Democrats raised $188 million in the first half of October and have $270 million available for the final campaign stretch.

Black and Latino voters

On Friday, Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will campaign in Pennsylvania, a swing state with considerable Electoral College weight. Walz’s focus will be on strengthening support among Black and Latino communities, which, though traditionally Democratic, have shown increased receptivity to Trump’s economic messaging.

Walz will meet with Black community leaders in Philadelphia to discuss Harris’s economic initiatives for Black Americans and will visit Allentown, accompanied by the city’s first Latino mayor, Matt Tuerk. Additionally, former President Barack Obama is set to join a virtual event on Sunday with the Win With Black Men PAC to reinforce support from Black male voters.

