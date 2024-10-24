Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Beyoncé To Rally With Kamala Harris In Houston, ‘Freedom’ Anthem Fuels 2024 Campaign

The event will also see Beyonce joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music's Willie Nelson.

Beyoncé To Rally With Kamala Harris In Houston, ‘Freedom’ Anthem Fuels 2024 Campaign

Pop icon Beyonce is expected to appear with presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday.

The event will also see Beyonce joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music’s Willie Nelson, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the onset of Harris’ campaign, Beyonce had reportedly granted Vice President Harris approval to use the Lemonade song, “Freedom.” The song, which champions Black women’s empowerment, has since become an anthem for Harris’ 2024 campaign.

The Harris campaign has also been promoting a get-out-the-vote rally and concert with a “surprise musical guest” that is scheduled for the last week before Election Day.

The US goes into elections in less than two weeks with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice President Kamala Harris for her first term to the White House.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: US ELECTIONS 2024: What Is The Difference Between Republicans And Democrats?

Filed under

beyonce Kamala Harris kamala harris for us elections 2024 US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Has ‘Malignant Narcissism’, According To More Than 200 Health Professionals

Trump Has ‘Malignant Narcissism’, According To More Than 200 Health Professionals

What Is Duloxetine Used For And What Are Its Side Effects? FDA Recalls More Than 7,000 Bottles

What Is Duloxetine Used For And What Are Its Side Effects? FDA Recalls More Than...

Harris, Obama Unite For First Time At Star-Studded Georgia Rally

Harris, Obama Unite For First Time At Star-Studded Georgia Rally

Canada Cuts Immigration Numbers for First Time Under Justin Trudeau

Canada Cuts Immigration Numbers for First Time Under Justin Trudeau

Trump Threatns To Fire Jack Smith Within ‘2 Seconds’ Of Taking Office

Trump Threatns To Fire Jack Smith Within ‘2 Seconds’ Of Taking Office

Entertainment

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Why Did Andrew Garfield Delete His Facebook Account Before Working On The Social Network?

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox