Biden To Celebrate His Last Diwali In White House, Will Perform Long Tradition Of Lighting Diya

President Joe Biden is set to celebrate Diwali at the White House this Monday evening, joining a significant number of Indian Americans from various parts of the United States. Continuing a long-standing tradition, President Biden will light a Diya lamp in the historic Blue Room before delivering remarks in honor of the festival, the White House confirmed.

In what marks his final Diwali reception as President, Biden will address an audience of Indian Americans, gathering to honor the occasion with a special reception. Adding a unique touch to the evening’s events, a video message from NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain Sunita “Suni” Williams will be shown. Williams, who took over as Commander of the International Space Station in September, recorded her greeting from space. Known for her Hindu faith, Williams has celebrated her heritage by bringing traditional items such as samosas and sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads with her during space missions.

The cultural festivities will be enriched by Nootana, a South Asian classical dance and music group based in Washington, D.C., along with musical performances by the Marine Corps Band. This blend of classical and American ensembles will set the stage for a vibrant celebration, honoring the essence of Diwali.

Last year, the Bidens also shared their Diwali celebration with the public, posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which they lit a Diya at the White House. “Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolize Diwali’s message of wisdom, love, and unity over darkness. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and reflect on the strength of our shared light,” Biden wrote, highlighting the holiday’s theme of overcoming darkness with the light of unity.

This year’s celebration is set to be a memorable evening, blending tradition, cultural performances, and a renewed message of hope and unity.

