Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million to Support Kamala Harris’ Presidential Bid

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has donated $50 million to Future Forward, a nonprofit organization backing Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. The donation, which was recently reported by The New York Times, has raised attention due to Gates’ philanthropic history and his notable concerns about the upcoming election. Despite the sizable contribution, Gates has yet to publicly endorse Harris for president, leading to speculation about his views on the political landscape.

Gates’ Private Concerns About Trump’s Possible Return

While Gates has not officially endorsed Harris, The New York Times revealed that the Microsoft co-founder expressed deep concern in private calls to friends and colleagues regarding the potential return of Donald Trump to the presidency. Gates reportedly voiced his apprehension over the impact a second Trump term could have on policies that are critical to his foundation’s work, particularly global health and family planning initiatives.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on improving global health, education, and poverty reduction, has reportedly been worried about how another Trump administration could lead to cuts in vital programs. Nonetheless, Gates has emphasized that he is willing to work with either political candidate.

Gates Stresses bipartisanship but warns, “This Election Is Different”

Following the news of his donation, Gates released a statement clarifying his position and stressing his bipartisan history. “I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty, and fighting climate change in the US and around the world,” Gates explained. He went on to highlight the unique importance of the upcoming election: “This election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

Gates emphasized his past cooperation with leaders from both sides of the political aisle, but his remarks about the distinctive nature of this election suggest his growing concern about the direction of the country and the global impact of the next U.S. president.

Harris as a Younger Leader Focused on Technology and AI

After Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race and publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, Gates welcomed Harris’ candidacy in an interview with FRANCE 24. Gates expressed optimism about having “somebody who’s younger, who can think about things like AI,” reflecting his belief in the need for leadership capable of addressing the technological challenges of the future.

Harris has consistently prioritized issues such as reproductive rights, healthcare, and technology, areas that align with Gates’ philanthropic focus. The combination of Harris’ policy agenda and Gates’ concerns about the long-term consequences of the election likely influenced his decision to donate to Future Forward.

Melinda French Gates Publicly Endorses Harris

In contrast to Bill Gates’ measured approach, his former wife, Melinda French Gates, has openly endorsed Kamala Harris. In July, she took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise Harris for her leadership on reproductive rights and gender equality. Melinda Gates highlighted Harris’ vision for the country and her track record on issues such as maternal health care, paid leave, and affordable childcare.

“I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris because she is that leader. She has an inspiring vision for America—and she has the experience to make it a reality,” Melinda French Gates wrote. Her statement emphasized Harris’ dedication to issues that are of particular importance to women, families, and underserved communities, aligning with Melinda Gates’ long-standing advocacy for women’s rights and reproductive freedom.

Read More: Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Filed under

2024 presidential campaign bill gates donald trump Kamala Harris Microsoft co-founder vice president
