Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Chicago Man Causes $145,000 In Damages At Trump Tower, Claims Mental Health Issues Triggered Actions

A 21-year-old man, Andrew Brierly, caused $145,000 in damages at Trump Tower, claiming his mental health episodes trigger his violent actions upon seeing Trump.

Chicago Man Causes $145,000 In Damages At Trump Tower, Claims Mental Health Issues Triggered Actions

In a bizarre series of incidents, a 21-year-old man has been charged with causing significant damage to the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago. According to police reports, Andrew Brierly broke multiple windows at the luxury establishment after claiming that seeing former President Donald Trump triggers his destructive behavior during episodes of mental distress.

Brierly allegedly shattered six windows at the Trump Tower complex, located at 401 North Wabash, on October 16, resulting in an estimated $80,000 worth of damages. This was not an isolated event; a security officer at the hotel recognized Brierly from a previous incident that occurred on May 17, during which he reportedly caused $65,000 in damages. During this earlier event, he had thrown stones at the building, leading to substantial destruction.

Following the October incident, Brierly was arrested at his home in Rogers Park after the Trump Tower security guard identified him in a photo lineup. Upon questioning, Brierly told police that witnessing Trump during a mental health episode compels him to act out violently. He has been charged with two counts of criminal damage, with each charge ranging between $10,000 and $100,000.

Court Proceedings And Past Incidents

After his arrest, Brierly was released by Judge Deidre Dyer to await trial. This is not the first instance of individuals facing legal repercussions for vandalizing Trump properties. In October 2017, Holdson Marcelin, 37, was charged with damaging the hotel’s 16th-floor restaurant, amassing about $14,000 in destruction. Marcelin’s rampage included smashing glass, flipping tables, and pouring wine on upholstery, before he was detained by security. He eventually pleaded guilty in June 2023 and received a one-year sentence, which was satisfied by the time he spent in custody.

Another incident from March 2017 involved Robert Heath, a 30-year-old from Canton, Georgia, who skipped out on a nearly $1,839 bar tab at Trump Tower Terrace. Heath had reportedly scammed other businesses in the area within the same week and has since failed to appear in court. An active arrest warrant remains against him, underscoring the ongoing troubles at the Trump Tower.

chicago Trump Tower US Elections 2024 World news
