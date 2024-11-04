Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Deltapoll Survey: Harris Leads By 3 Points On Foreign Policy Issues

A recent survey by Deltapoll indicates that while the ongoing Middle East conflict is a significant factor for many American voters as they consider their choice for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, domestic issues continue to take precedence.

Kamala Harris holds a slight national lead

Conducted by Deltapoll for The National from October 17 to 24, the survey found that Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight national lead over her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, but Trump has a marginal advantage in the seven key swing states that could determine the outcome. These differences are narrow enough to fall within the survey’s margin of error.

The poll, which surveyed over 3,000 adults, including 1,340 swing state voters, revealed that top concerns for respondents were the cost of living and economic issues, cited by 51% and 40% of respondents, respectively. Other frequently mentioned issues included immigration, healthcare, reproductive rights, housing, and crime. Only 10% of respondents named “threats to democracy” as a primary concern, despite Harris’s emphasis on Trump’s alleged “fascist” tendencies as a central theme in her campaign.

On economic competence Deltapoll finds Harris viewed more favorably than Trump

In terms of economic competence, Harris was viewed more favorably than Trump, with 50% of respondents believing she would better manage the economy, compared to 45% for Trump, who is known for portraying himself as a billionaire businessman. Foreign policy, while important to a majority (81%) of respondents, ranked lower as an immediate personal concern, with only 3% listing the Gaza conflict as a top issue affecting their families. However, when asked about the significance of the Middle East conflict in choosing a candidate, 71% of respondents said it was either “very” or “fairly” important.

The poll highlights how domestic issues overshadow foreign policy for the American electorate, despite the high-profile nature of Middle Eastern conflicts.

Opinions on U.S. involvement in Israel are divided: Deltapoll

The survey also showed that opinions on U.S. involvement in Israel are divided; 44% support continued arms supplies to Israel, while 34% oppose it, and 22% remain undecided. Among Harris supporters, 38% favor maintaining arms flows to Israel, compared to 55% of Trump supporters.

Harris maintains a slim 3% lead in the popular vote, but Trump holds a narrow 1% lead across the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Trump’s support is notably stronger among male and white voters, whereas Harris leads among women and ethnic minorities. The final outcome may hinge on which candidate can effectively mobilize their base, especially in traditionally low-turnout areas like Philadelphia, which leans Democratic.

Read More: AtlasIntel Poll Reveals Surprising Trend In Key Swing States

Filed under

Deltapoll Deltapoll Foreign Policy Deltapoll Harris Deltapoll Trump US Election news
