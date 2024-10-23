Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

DNC Message To Gen Z: Vote Early!

“We’ve seen young people make the difference in these campaigns,” said Harrison. “You have the power. You have the vote. You just have to use it.”

DNC Message To Gen Z: Vote Early!

The Democratic National Committee launched a six-figure ad blitz today, targeting young voters on more than two dozen college campuses across battleground states and key battleground districts, according to a memo shared first with NBC News.

Their message to Gen Z

The campaign, featuring ads on buses, bus shelters, billboards and posters that read “Freedom is on the ballot,” is expected to reach 30 college campuses across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as Florida, Iowa, New York and Ohio. The call to action on the signs will direct Gen Zers to IWillVote.com, a website with information on how to vote early.

“The one thing I tell young people all the time is, ‘You are the largest voting demographic in the country — so imagine the world that you want and go vote for it,’” said Jaime Harrison, chair of the DNC.

This latest push is in direct response to a growing concern that Gen Z may not vote early at the same rate as other generations. In 2022, where early voting is less common in midterms compared to presidential elections, just 1 in 3 Gen Zers voted early compared to about half of those over the age of 50, according to Gallup. Amid record turnout of early voting this month in states like Georgia, Democrats are hoping to seize on that kind of momentum to push young people to head to cast their ballots early.

“We’ve seen young people make the difference in these campaigns,” said Harrison. “You have the power. You have the vote. You just have to use it.”

MUST READ: Trump Promises A Return to America’s Glory Days

Filed under

Democratic National Committee donald trump Kamla harris US Election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

JP Morgan Chase Bank India Welcomes Pranav Chawda As New CEO

Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares First List Of 65 Candidates; Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli

Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares First List Of 65 Candidates; Aaditya Thackeray To Contest...

Andhra Pradesh Drone Show Sets 5 Guinness Records At Amaravati Summit 2024

Andhra Pradesh Drone Show Sets 5 Guinness Records At Amaravati Summit 2024

Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox