Donald Trump Tells Pennsylvania Crowd He ‘Shouldn’t Have Left’ White House, Claims Inaccuracy In Polls

At a rally on Sunday, former President Donald J. Trump addressed a crowd of loyal supporters in Lititz, Pennsylvania, expressing his continued dissatisfaction over the outcome of the 2020 election and sharing concerns about the current state of his 2024 campaign.

Donald Trump made bold statements, including that he “shouldn’t have left” the White House at the end of his term. This stop was one of three events planned across swing states as he reaches the final stretch of his campaign.

Attacks Democratics In His Speech

In his speech, Trump continued to push the boundaries of campaign rhetoric, describing the Democratic Party as “demonic” and accusing them of widespread election interference.

He also commented on recent polls showing him lagging behind Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning their accuracy and dismissing their validity.

Claims ‘Inaccuracy in Polls’

During the rally, Trump addressed a memo his campaign released, which claimed that recent poll results were inaccurate. Among the highlighted data was a Des Moines Register poll showing Trump trailing Harris in Iowa and a series of New York Times/Siena College polls suggesting he was losing ground in key battleground states.

“We got two days and we got all this crap going on with the press and with the fake stuff and fake polls,” Trump claimed.

“The farmers love me and I love them,” he said. “They just announced a fake poll. Hey, think of it right before the election, and I’m three points down. I’m not down in Iowa.”

In a wide-ranging segment, Trump spent close to 20 minutes reiterating claims of election fraud, asserting that voting machines would be “hacked” and warning against the potential for manipulated results.

He raised concerns over extended polling hours, a measure implemented in several states to support voter accessibility and one that Republican lawmakers have promoted in Pennsylvania.

Trump Behind Glass

As he stood behind protective glass on the rally stage, a precaution implemented after a previous assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania ”

“To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news,” Trump quipped in a raspy voice. “And I don’t mind that so much,” he said.

The comment was met with laughter and cheers from the crowd.

“I Shouldn’t Have Left”

Trump’s reflection on leaving the White House brought new attention to his longstanding refusal to concede the 2020 election. While he left the presidential office following the transition to President Joe Biden, Trump reportedly told aides shortly after the 2020 election that he would refuse to vacate the premises, making remarks such as “I’m just not going to leave” and “We’re never leaving.” Since then, Trump’s denial of Biden’s victory has culminated in several high-profile legal cases.

Trump has been charged in both Georgia and through a federal special counsel probe for his alleged attempts to retain power by challenging Biden’s electoral college victory. This legal backdrop has led to increased scrutiny of Trump’s continued campaign trail commentary and his consistent denial of the legitimacy of the 2020 results.

Strong Supporter Base for Trump

The rally in Lititz, like many of his other recent campaign events, saw a sizable turnout. Supporters cheered as Trump dismissed his prepared speech notes, claiming that going “off-script” allowed for the “truth” to be spoken.

Trump also referred to his administration as a time when “the safest border” and a strong economy were national priorities. He used this narrative to position himself as the “true winner” of the 2020 election, alleging that his departure from the White House came only due to unfounded electoral interference.

With Election Day now just days away, Trump’s statements at the rally expresses the tense atmosphere surrounding the upcoming vote.

