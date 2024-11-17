Musk attended the event alongside Trump, several of the president-elect’s celebrity supporters, and new cabinet nominees. Among those present were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump has selected to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency with Musk. Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast, was seated between Musk and UFC President Dana White.

Elon Musk’s behavior during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden in New York sparked widespread discussion online, as he was seen scrolling through his phone and laughing during the match. This led to what appeared to be a subtle reprimand from President-elect Donald Trump, who gestured toward the fight as if encouraging Musk to focus on the action.

Scrolling on his phone

Musk attended the event alongside Trump, several of the president-elect’s celebrity supporters, and new cabinet nominees. Among those present were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump has selected to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency with Musk. Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast, was seated between Tesla CEO and UFC President Dana White.

Elon sitting next to Trump tonight, scrolling 𝕏 and cracking up at memes 😂 pic.twitter.com/lD9wYbHXWo — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 17, 2024

A video capturing Tesla CEO scrolling on his phone and laughing drew significant online attention. Some commenters noted Trump seemingly pointing toward the fight in an apparent effort to redirect Musk’s attention. The moment prompted mixed reactions, with some fans of Tesla CEO finding his actions relatable, describing him as being “just like us” for casually scrolling his phone during the match.

Musk behaving unusually

Another clip of Tesla CEO behaving unusually at the event has also gained traction online. The footage shows Tesla CEO sitting between Trump and musician Kid Rock, staring intently ahead. Shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video was captioned, “Elon controlling things with his mind.” Reactions to his focused demeanor varied, with some speculating humorously about his thoughts, while others suggested more critical interpretations. Comments ranged from playful jabs to imaginative theories about his intentions.

The event also saw appearances by prominent Trump supporters, including podcaster and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who received a warm greeting from the president-elect following his endorsement of Trump.

Read More: ‘F**k You Elon Musk,’ Says Brazil’s first Lady; Tesla CEO Hits Back