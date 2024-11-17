Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Caught Giggling While Scrolling His Phone, Donald Trump Tells Him To Focus On UFC Fight | WATCH

Musk attended the event alongside Trump, several of the president-elect’s celebrity supporters, and new cabinet nominees. Among those present were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump has selected to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency with Musk. Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast, was seated between Musk and UFC President Dana White.

Elon Musk Caught Giggling While Scrolling His Phone, Donald Trump Tells Him To Focus On UFC Fight | WATCH

Elon Musk’s behavior during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden in New York sparked widespread discussion online, as he was seen scrolling through his phone and laughing during the match. This led to what appeared to be a subtle reprimand from President-elect Donald Trump, who gestured toward the fight as if encouraging Musk to focus on the action.

Scrolling on his phone

Musk attended the event alongside Trump, several of the president-elect’s celebrity supporters, and new cabinet nominees. Among those present were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump has selected to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency with Musk. Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast, was seated between Tesla CEO and UFC President Dana White.

A video capturing Tesla CEO scrolling on his phone and laughing drew significant online attention. Some commenters noted Trump seemingly pointing toward the fight in an apparent effort to redirect Musk’s attention. The moment prompted mixed reactions, with some fans of Tesla CEO finding his actions relatable, describing him as being “just like us” for casually scrolling his phone during the match.

Musk behaving unusually

Another clip of Tesla CEO behaving unusually at the event has also gained traction online. The footage shows Tesla CEO sitting between Trump and musician Kid Rock, staring intently ahead. Shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video was captioned, “Elon controlling things with his mind.” Reactions to his focused demeanor varied, with some speculating humorously about his thoughts, while others suggested more critical interpretations. Comments ranged from playful jabs to imaginative theories about his intentions.

The event also saw appearances by prominent Trump supporters, including podcaster and UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who received a warm greeting from the president-elect following his endorsement of Trump.

Read More: ‘F**k You Elon Musk,’ Says Brazil’s first Lady; Tesla CEO Hits Back

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Madison Square Garden UFC 309 UFC Fight
Advertisement

Also Read

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox