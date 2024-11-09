Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Elon Musk Joins Trump's Call With Zelenskyy In A Sign Of His Possible Role

On Wednesday, Musk was present with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's luxurious residence in Palm Beach, Florida, when the President-elect received a call from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Elon Musk Joins Trump’s Call With Zelenskyy In A Sign Of His Possible Role

The relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has been well-documented, especially in recent months. Musk has been a strong supporter of Trump, consistently backing his presidential campaign. Now that Trump has emerged as the President-elect, the focus has shifted to potential roles Musk may play in the upcoming administration.

Will Elon Musk Have a Role in Trump Admin

Donald Trump had previously suggested that Elon Musk might have a position in his administration, but the specifics of the role remained unclear. However, recent events have given a glimpse into the possible nature of Musk’s involvement. On Wednesday, Musk was present with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s luxurious residence in Palm Beach, Florida, when the President-elect received a call from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump reportedly handed the phone to Musk and invited him to join the conversation with Zelensky. The exact details of what was discussed between Musk and Zelensky have not been disclosed, but it is unclear whether it involved a shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Musk reassures Zelensky

The call itself lasted around thirty minutes, during which Zelensky congratulated Trump on his electoral victory. Trump, in turn, assured Zelensky of continued U.S. support for Ukraine, though he did not provide specifics regarding future actions. Musk, for his part, reassured Zelensky that he would maintain support for Ukraine through his Starlink satellite network, which has been instrumental in helping Ukraine’s military by facilitating communication and providing real-time data, especially in areas where traditional mobile networks have been disrupted.

Reactions and Implications

Axios reported that there were two major surprises during the call: the involvement of Elon Musk and Zelensky’s reaction to the conversation, which was described as somewhat reassuring. This development underscores the growing influence Musk may have in Trump’s administration, particularly in foreign policy matters. Earlier, Trump had hinted at his desire to end wars, stating in his victory speech that he would work to help end conflicts rather than starting new ones. His ongoing collaboration with Musk, especially regarding Ukraine, signals the potential for a deeper, more active role for Musk in global affairs during Trump’s second term.

In September, Trump and Zelensky met in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, where they discussed potential diplomatic solutions to the ongoing war with Russia. Following this latest call, Zelensky expressed his appreciation, noting that he had a productive conversation with Trump and congratulated him on his victory, signaling a positive outlook on future relations.

Elon Musk Trump Trump Adminstration US election result Zelenskyy
