Elon Musk Ordered By US Judge To Stop $1 Million Payments For Voter Registration

A judge has mandated that all involved parties, including Elon Musk, must attend a court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday regarding a lawsuit aimed at preventing a political action committee linked to the billionaire from distributing $1 million to registered voters in key states before the November 5 election. Illegal lottery The lawsuit, filed by […]

A judge has mandated that all involved parties, including Elon Musk, must attend a court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday regarding a lawsuit aimed at preventing a political action committee linked to the billionaire from distributing $1 million to registered voters in key states before the November 5 election.

Illegal lottery

The lawsuit, filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Monday, describes the initiative by Musk’s America PAC, which supports former Republican President Donald Trump, as an “illegal lottery” designed to encourage Pennsylvania residents to provide personal information. The judge specified in an order from the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that all parties are required to be present for the hearing, which was rescheduled from Friday to Thursday morning.

Trump is competing against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in what polls indicate is a closely contested race for the presidency.

A spokesperson for America PAC has not yet replied to requests for comments, and representatives for Musk have also not provided any responses.

Elon Musk to award $1 million daily for new voter registrations

Musk previously announced a plan to award $1 million daily to individuals who sign his online petition advocating for free speech and gun rights. Legal experts consulted by Reuters expressed differing opinions on whether this initiative violates federal laws prohibiting payments to incentivize voter registration. According to CNN, the Justice Department has sent a letter to America PAC cautioning that Musk’s offers to registered voters who sign his petition could breach federal regulations.

The Trump campaign heavily depends on external organizations for voter outreach, making the super PAC founded by Musk—who is recognized as the world’s wealthiest individual—significantly influential in what is anticipated to be an extremely close election.

US law on election campaigning

Prior to the lawsuit, Musk’s PAC received a warning from the U.S. Justice Department indicating that its lottery-style giveaway could infringe on federal election laws. The BBC has also reached out to America PAC for their perspective.

Under U.S. law, it is illegal to compensate individuals for registering to vote. Nonetheless, legal experts have suggested that the legality of the giveaway under federal law remains ambiguous. Musk has asserted that voters wishing to qualify for the prizes do not have to register as Republicans or cast a vote.

Read More: Elon Musk To Appear In Court As Part Of Trump Campaign Lawsuit