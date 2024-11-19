Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Elon Musk Supports Matt Gaetz Over Sexual Offence Allegations: ‘An Axe To Grind’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as attorney general, dismissing concerns over allegations of misconduct against Gaetz.

Gaetz possesses the qualities needed for the role

In a statement posted on X early Tuesday, Musk emphasized that Gaetz possesses the qualities needed for the role, describing him as someone with intelligence, determination, and a willingness to challenge the status quo. Musk remarked that these attributes are critical for addressing corruption within the system. He likened Gaetz to a character who symbolizes justice, asserting that the former congressman would be instrumental in holding powerful figures accountable.

Musk dismisses allegations against Matt Gaetz

Last week, Trump announced Gaetz’s nomination, along with other key appointments, in a move that surprised many, including some Republican senators. Concerns have been raised due to ongoing scrutiny of Gaetz’s past conduct.

Elon Musk dismissed these allegations on Tuesday, stating that they lacked merit. He underscored the principle of presumption of innocence and argued that if the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland had sufficient evidence for a conviction, it would have acted. Musk referred to the case as effectively resolved.

Matt Gaetz allegations of sexual misconduct

The House Ethics Committee has investigated allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which Gaetz has consistently denied. Additionally, a prior Justice Department investigation into claims that Matt Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old did not result in charges.

Matt Gaetz’s departure from the House leaves the Ethics Committee without jurisdiction over him, but the panel retains the option to release its findings. Several lawmakers have called for the committee’s report to be made public as part of the confirmation process for his nomination.

Read More: Ukraine Uses US-Made ATACMS Missiles For First Strike Inside Russia

Filed under

Elon Musk Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Sexual Offence Allegations President-elect Donald Trump US attorney general
