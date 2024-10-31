Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Elon Musk To Appear In Court As Part Of Trump Campaign Lawsuit

Elon Musk has been mandated to appear at a court hearing on Thursday, shortly after he was sued by prosecutors in Philadelphia regarding his $1 million giveaways to voters.

Elon Musk To Appear In Court As Part Of Trump Campaign Lawsuit

Elon Musk has been mandated to appear at a court hearing on Thursday, shortly after he was sued by prosecutors in Philadelphia regarding his $1 million giveaways to voters.

The billionaire, who supports Donald Trump, has been distributing cash prizes through his political group, America PAC, to registered voters in key swing states who sign a petition. U.S. officials believe this might violate electoral laws, a claim Musk disputes. Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner emphasized the urgency of stopping Musk before the upcoming presidential election.

Motion to transfer the case from state court to a federal court

According to CNN, Musk has submitted a motion to transfer the case from state court to a federal court, a move that could postpone the proceedings.

The hearing is set to commence at 10:00 EST (14:00 GMT), as reported by CBS News.

Court filings reveal that Judge Angelo Foglietta of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas stated that all parties must be present for the hearing. Earlier this month, Musk announced plans to randomly award a $1 million prize each day until November 5 to individuals in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina. These states indicate a tight race between Trump and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

Lawsuit against Elon Musk

To participate in the giveaway, registered voters are required to provide personal information, including their addresses and phone numbers, as well as sign a pledge supporting the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit against Musk alleges that he is conducting an illegal lottery.

Krasner described the situation, noting that America PAC and Musk are enticing Philadelphia residents to exchange personal information and a political pledge for a chance to win $1 million, which he argued constitutes an unlawful lottery.

Lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of violating consumer protection laws

The lawsuit further accuses Musk of violating consumer protection laws through misleading statements that could confuse the public. However, Musk’s legal team contends that the complaint is not primarily about state law claims but rather aims to hinder the defendants’ supposed interference with the upcoming federal presidential election.

Should the case be transferred to federal court, it would move out of the jurisdiction of the Philadelphia judge. The BBC has sought comments from Krasner regarding the situation.

Prior to the lawsuit, Musk’s PAC received a warning from the U.S. Justice Department indicating that its lottery-style giveaway could infringe on federal election laws. The BBC has also reached out to America PAC for their perspective.

Under U.S. law, it is illegal to compensate individuals for registering to vote. Nonetheless, legal experts have suggested that the legality of the giveaway under federal law remains ambiguous. Musk has asserted that voters wishing to qualify for the prizes do not have to register as Republicans or cast a vote.

