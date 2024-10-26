Harris To Rally With Michelle Obama In Michigan

Kamala Harris is set to return to Michigan on Saturday for a rally alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, marking another event in a series of high-profile collaborations aimed at energizing Democratic supporters.

On Friday, Harris shared the stage with Beyoncé in Houston and campaigned with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in Atlanta the day before.

Celebrity involvement in US election

This level of celebrity involvement is unprecedented compared to the efforts made by Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, throughout the year. However, there is no certainty that this strategy will yield results for Harris in the competitive race for the presidency. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump despite engaging her audience with musical performances and support from Democratic figures.

Trump dismissed Harris’s attempt to leverage celebrity influence for her campaign, referring to her as being at a “dance party with Beyoncé” during a speech on Friday in Traverse City, Michigan. He is scheduled to host a rally in Novi, a Detroit suburb, on the same day before moving on to an event in State College, Pennsylvania.

Harris, Michelle Obama to be in Kalamazoo

Harris and Michelle Obama will be in Kalamazoo, located in the southwestern region of the state. This will be the first time the former first lady is campaigning for Harris.

Additionally, Saturday marks the first day of early in-person voting in Michigan, with over 1.4 million ballots already submitted, which constitutes 20% of registered voters.

Michelle Obama takes critical stance against Trump

During the 2016 campaign against Trump, Michelle Obama motivated Democrats with her phrase “when they go low, we go high.” However, at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she took a more critical stance, accusing Trump of resorting to “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies” instead of presenting genuine ideas and solutions to improve people’s lives.

Prior to the rally with Obama, Harris is expected to visit a doctor’s office in Portage to discuss reproductive rights with healthcare providers and medical students, as stated by her campaign.

Democratic President Joe Biden is also scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh for a campaign event with the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

