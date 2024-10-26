Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Harris To Rally With Michelle Obama In Michigan

Kamala Harris is set to return to Michigan on Saturday for a rally alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, marking another event in a series of high-profile collaborations aimed at energizing Democratic supporters.

Harris To Rally With Michelle Obama In Michigan

Kamala Harris is set to return to Michigan on Saturday for a rally alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, marking another event in a series of high-profile collaborations aimed at energizing Democratic supporters.

On Friday, Harris shared the stage with Beyoncé in Houston and campaigned with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in Atlanta the day before.

Celebrity involvement in US election

This level of celebrity involvement is unprecedented compared to the efforts made by Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, throughout the year. However, there is no certainty that this strategy will yield results for Harris in the competitive race for the presidency. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump despite engaging her audience with musical performances and support from Democratic figures.

Trump dismissed Harris’s attempt to leverage celebrity influence for her campaign, referring to her as being at a “dance party with Beyoncé” during a speech on Friday in Traverse City, Michigan. He is scheduled to host a rally in Novi, a Detroit suburb, on the same day before moving on to an event in State College, Pennsylvania.

Harris, Michelle Obama to be in Kalamazoo

Harris and Michelle Obama will be in Kalamazoo, located in the southwestern region of the state. This will be the first time the former first lady is campaigning for Harris.

Additionally, Saturday marks the first day of early in-person voting in Michigan, with over 1.4 million ballots already submitted, which constitutes 20% of registered voters.

Michelle Obama takes critical stance against Trump

During the 2016 campaign against Trump, Michelle Obama motivated Democrats with her phrase “when they go low, we go high.” However, at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she took a more critical stance, accusing Trump of resorting to “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies” instead of presenting genuine ideas and solutions to improve people’s lives.

Prior to the rally with Obama, Harris is expected to visit a doctor’s office in Portage to discuss reproductive rights with healthcare providers and medical students, as stated by her campaign.

Democratic President Joe Biden is also scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh for a campaign event with the Laborers’ International Union of North America.

Read More: Battlefield Breakdown: How Harris And Trump Stack Up In Key States!

Filed under

Harris Michelle Obama Michigan Trump US Election news
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Man Gives Shocking Reason For Sending Hoax Airport Bomb Threat

Delhi Man Gives Shocking Reason For Sending Hoax Airport Bomb Threat

Battlefield Breakdown: How Harris And Trump Stack Up In Key States!

Battlefield Breakdown: How Harris And Trump Stack Up In Key States!

‘Don’t Want Communal Tensions In Bengal’ Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Festivities

‘Don’t Want Communal Tensions In Bengal’ Urges CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Festivities

India Calls Out Pakistan at UN: ‘Mischievous Provocation, Political Propaganda’

India Calls Out Pakistan at UN: ‘Mischievous Provocation, Political Propaganda’

‘It Zicked Right There’ Here’s What Donald Trump Reveals About His Near-Death Experience in Joe Rogan Interview| WATCH

‘It Zicked Right There’ Here’s What Donald Trump Reveals About His Near-Death Experience in Joe...

Entertainment

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox