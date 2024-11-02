Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
How Would Trump And Harris Look As Indian Politicians? Take A Look At What AI Has To Say

In an intriguing blend of cultures, artist Shahid SK has taken to Instagram to envision how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would appear if they were Indian politicians.

How Would Trump And Harris Look As Indian Politicians? Take A Look At What AI Has To Say

In an intriguing blend of cultures, artist Shahid SK has taken to Instagram to envision how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would appear if they were Indian politicians. Through AI-generated images, he presents these two prominent figures engaging in quintessential Indian political activities, such as holding roadshows and interacting with voters.

Election Campaigns in a New Light

In the artist’s vivid illustrations, Trump and Harris can be seen riding in an open jeep, reminiscent of traditional Indian campaign styles. Accompanying Trump in this imagined scenario is billionaire Elon Musk, who takes on the role of a political supporter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

The visuals include the leaders mingling with constituents, holding babies, flashing victory signs, and dining in Dalit homes—activities typical of Indian politicians seeking to connect with voters.

Battleground States Heat Up

As the election date approaches, both candidates are busy conducting rallies across crucial battleground states. These states, often referred to as swing states, are critical in determining the outcome of the election due to their mixed political support. The unpredictability of these regions makes them prime targets for intense campaigning from both parties.

Harris and Trump are scheduled to head to North Carolina, marking the fourth consecutive day they will both be in a battleground state. This final push comes just days before the election, highlighting the importance of every vote in the lead-up to November 5.

Misinformation Challenges

Amid the frenzy of the election campaign, the role of technology and misinformation has also come to the forefront. Recently, U.S. officials accused Russia of disseminating a fake voting video, which purportedly featured a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times. The U.S. government labeled this as part of a broader strategy to undermine trust in the electoral process. Moscow, however, has dismissed these accusations as unfounded.

As Trump and Harris continue their campaigns, the stakes are higher than ever, with the potential to shape the future of American politics.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

Filed under

AI indian elections US Elections
