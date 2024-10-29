JD Vance Urges Americans To Move Past Outrage Over Racist Jokes; Here’s Why

Senator JD Vance responds to backlash over racist jokes made at a Trump rally, urging Americans to "stop getting so offended" and focus on real issues facing the country.

The candidate for Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, sparked debate on Monday by asserting that Americans need to “stop getting so offended” in light of racist jokes made during a recent rally for former President Donald Trump. The remarks came after a comedian’s performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City drew bipartisan criticism for its inflammatory content.

During a press conference, Vance acknowledged that he had not heard the specific jokes made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who performed at Trump’s rally on Sunday. However, he expressed his frustration with the current climate of outrage surrounding such comments. “I’m just — I’m so over it,” Vance stated when questioned about the controversy. He highlighted that while some jokes can be perceived as offensive, they should not overshadow broader political discourse.

“I’ve heard about the joke, I haven’t actually seen the joke that you mentioned,” Vance continued. “But I think that it’s telling that Kamala Harris’ closing message is essentially that all of Donald Trump’s voters are Nazis, and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke.”

What Has Kamala Harris Said In Responds?

Vice President Kamala Harris countered Vance’s remarks by condemning the focus of Trump’s rally, describing it as “focused and fixated on the grievances on himself and on dividing the country.” While she did not directly accuse Trump supporters of being Nazis, her comments aimed to redirect attention from the comedian’s remarks to the divisive nature of Trump’s messaging.

Among the jokes that sparked outrage was Hinchcliffe’s comment about a “floating island of garbage” in the ocean, which he claimed was called Puerto Rico. This remark particularly stung in Pennsylvania, a state with a significant Puerto Rican population, prompting Trump’s campaign to clarify that Hinchcliffe’s comments do not reflect the views of the campaign or the president.

Distraction From Serious Issues

Vance attempted to downplay the significance of the jokes, suggesting that they serve as distractions from more pressing issues that Americans face. “I think that a lot of Americans are sick of the distractions and sick of the BS,” he said, emphasizing the need for political candidates to focus on solving the problems affecting people’s lives. “We’re not going to restore the greatness of American civilization if we get offended at every little thing,” he added.

In light of the ongoing discourse, Vance recounted a conversation he had with an individual offended by a joke told by comedian George Lopez at a Harris rally. He urged, “Can we all just take a chill pill and take a joke from time to time? This is ridiculous.”

While Vance’s comments aimed to rally support for a more resilient American spirit, not everyone agreed. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida took to Twitter to defend the Puerto Rican community, stating, “Puerto Rico isn’t garbage, it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country.” He acknowledged the hurt caused by Hinchcliffe’s jokes while clarifying that these were not Trump’s words.

As the nation approaches a pivotal election, the intersection of humor, offense, and political rhetoric continues to spark significant discussions. Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony weighed in, criticizing Trump’s past comments and actions toward Puerto Rico, particularly during Hurricane Maria. “I remember that when our families lacked clean water and electricity, Trump threw paper towels and called Puerto Rico ‘dirty’ and ‘poor,'” he stated, reinforcing his support for Harris and underscoring the need for empathy in political discourse.

