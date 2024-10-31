Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump, On Saying He’ll ‘Protect’ Women, ‘Whether the Women Like It or Not’

Kamala Harris is challenging Donald Trump's assertion that he aims to "protect" women. During a rally, Trump, who is 78, mentioned that his advisors cautioned him against stating his intention to "protect the people" and "the women of our country."

Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump, On Saying He’ll ‘Protect’ Women, ‘Whether the Women Like It or Not’

Kamala Harris is challenging Donald Trump’s assertion that he aims to “protect” women.

During a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 30, Trump, who is 78, mentioned that his advisors cautioned him against stating his intention to “protect the people” and “the women of our country.” He further remarked that he intended to protect them regardless of their preferences.

Shares a clip of Trump’s speech

In response, Harris, 60, shared a clip of Trump’s speech on X (formerly Twitter) that same day, stating that Trump believes he should control decisions regarding women’s bodies. She added that this was the case “whether you like it or not.”

Continuing her message during an event in Pennsylvania, Harris emphasized the struggle for “freedom” and “the future.” She highlighted the essential freedom of women to make choices about their own bodies without governmental interference.

Trump attacked by Kamala Harris

Harris’s remarks follow Trump’s recent attempts to appeal to female voters, where he suggested that reproductive rights could become a non-issue if he wins another term. In a post on his Truth Social platform on September 20, he claimed that women were “more depressed and unhappy” than they were four years prior and vaguely promised to support their well-being, including reducing focus on abortion.

At a rally in North Carolina the following day, he asserted his commitment to women’s protection, claiming they would experience unprecedented levels of health, hope, safety, and happiness, stating that he would take care of them.

Trump, Kamala Harris intensify their critiques

As Election Day approaches, both Trump and Harris have intensified their critiques of one another. In their presidential debate on September 10, they clashed over abortion, with Harris pledging to reinstate Roe v. Wade, while Trump praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn it. Harris noted that individuals can hold strong personal beliefs while also believing that the government, and Trump specifically, should not dictate what women do with their bodies.

Read More: Elon Musk Ordered By US Judge To Stop $1 Million Payments For Voter Registration

Filed under

donald trump Donald Trump women Kamala Harris Trump Wisconsin rally US Election news
Advertisement

Also Read

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Escalating Violence In Sudan: A Harrowing Reality For Women

Escalating Violence In Sudan: A Harrowing Reality For Women

From Cheers to Chaos: Los Angeles’ World Series Victory Turns Into Looting, Arrests

From Cheers to Chaos: Los Angeles’ World Series Victory Turns Into Looting, Arrests

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Garhwal Rifles Soldiers, Honors Fallen Heroes

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Diwali With Garhwal Rifles Soldiers, Honors Fallen Heroes

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox