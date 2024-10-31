Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump, On Saying He’ll ‘Protect’ Women, ‘Whether the Women Like It or Not’

Kamala Harris is challenging Donald Trump's assertion that he aims to "protect" women. During a rally, Trump, who is 78, mentioned that his advisors cautioned him against stating his intention to "protect the people" and "the women of our country."

Kamala Harris is challenging Donald Trump’s assertion that he aims to “protect” women.

During a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 30, Trump, who is 78, mentioned that his advisors cautioned him against stating his intention to “protect the people” and “the women of our country.” He further remarked that he intended to protect them regardless of their preferences.

Shares a clip of Trump’s speech

In response, Harris, 60, shared a clip of Trump’s speech on X (formerly Twitter) that same day, stating that Trump believes he should control decisions regarding women’s bodies. She added that this was the case “whether you like it or not.”

Continuing her message during an event in Pennsylvania, Harris emphasized the struggle for “freedom” and “the future.” She highlighted the essential freedom of women to make choices about their own bodies without governmental interference.

Trump attacked by Kamala Harris

Harris’s remarks follow Trump’s recent attempts to appeal to female voters, where he suggested that reproductive rights could become a non-issue if he wins another term. In a post on his Truth Social platform on September 20, he claimed that women were “more depressed and unhappy” than they were four years prior and vaguely promised to support their well-being, including reducing focus on abortion.

At a rally in North Carolina the following day, he asserted his commitment to women’s protection, claiming they would experience unprecedented levels of health, hope, safety, and happiness, stating that he would take care of them.

Trump, Kamala Harris intensify their critiques

As Election Day approaches, both Trump and Harris have intensified their critiques of one another. In their presidential debate on September 10, they clashed over abortion, with Harris pledging to reinstate Roe v. Wade, while Trump praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn it. Harris noted that individuals can hold strong personal beliefs while also believing that the government, and Trump specifically, should not dictate what women do with their bodies.

Read More: Elon Musk Ordered By US Judge To Stop $1 Million Payments For Voter Registration